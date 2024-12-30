New Stranger Things Season 5 Netflix Trailer Disappoints Fans

Stranger Things Season 5 is one of the most highly anticipated projects from Netflix due out in 2025, but fans are still waiting for proper footage.

While actual footage from the final show has remained behind closed doors, fans have been feeding off set photos and behind-the-scenes updates from the cast. This has included glimpses of Nancy's new job, a recast Holly Wheeler, a terrified Dustin, and more.

Netflix

Recently, Netflix released a teaser showcasing their upcoming projects, such as Wednesday Season 2 and Squid Games Season 3. However, it failed to include any new footage for the highly anticipated Season 5 of Stranger Things.

Needless to say, the use of a logo instead of any new footage has riled up some select fans online.

@Updates_SThings on X (formerly Twitter) was forthright with their disappointment, questioning, "What Is this shit?"

While disappointed, @Bart2389 offered some hope that footage may finally arrive for the Super Bowl next year:

"[Looks] like that’s it [Skull Emoji] yer again were disappointed when it comes to getting 'Stranger Things' [Season 5] footage when we thought we would… all Netflix did was show off old clips to promote Season 5 for next year… Super Bowl HAS to be when we get the first footage."

@milevens_home was simply unimpressed by the use of old footage to promote Season 5:

"Aw yes, the 'Stranger Things 5' logo with Season 4 scenes."

@byrhop gave Netflix quite the fright by threatening to boycott Squid Games if they didn't get new Stranger Things footage:

"@Netflix give 'Stranger Things 5' footage or we're boycotting 'Squid Game.'"

The full Netflix teaser can be seen here:

While the wait for footage from Stranger Things Season 5 isn't surprising, previous seasons of the show showed off brief glimpses of footage earlier than this.

For example, Season 3 showed off an in-universe teaser for Hawkin's new mall a year before it was released on Netflix. Season 4 showcased footage of David Harbour's Hopper alive and well in Russia a whopping 27 months early (though the Covid-19 pandemic played a big part in that delay).

Clearly, Netflix is keeping content from the show's fifth and final season close to the chest.

While a release date for Season 5 isn't known, Netflix recently confirmed that an announcement is coming. Perhaps that's when fans will finally get to see the very first footage––especially since the show has now wrapped production.

A release in 2025 seems all but guaranteed at this point, and sometime between October and November could be a safe estimated time for fans to expect its debut.

As for what fans can expect in the final episodes, Gaten Matarazzo recently teased to The Direct that Dustin will be facing some "Intense grief" following the loss of Joesph Quinn's Eddy in Season 4.

The first four seasons of Stranger Things are now streaming on Netflix.