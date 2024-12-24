Netflix reassured fans that Stranger Things Season 5 release news is incoming.

By the time Stranger Things' fifth and final season hits the streamer, it will likely be over three years since the series was last heard from. This will mark the longest gap between seasons in the history of the hit sci-fi franchise.

What fans do know is that the wait is almost over. Production seemingly wrapped, so release news for the series could be imminent.

Stranger Things

After years of waiting, Netflix confirmed a Stranger Things Season 5 release announcement is coming "soon."

Replying to fans on social media, the official Netflix France X (formerly Twitter) account posted (as translated from French) that "we'll give you a date [for the series] soon:"

"Just a little more patience, we'll give you a date soon..."

While "soon" is a somewhat nebulous term, it would make sense that the streamer provided an update on the series imminently.

According to a report from November 2024, Stranger Things is being eyed as one of Netflix's "biggest shows" of 2025, so at least a release window must be coming soon:

"So looking into 2025, you've got new seasons of our biggest shows: 'Wednesday,' 'Squid Games,' 'Stranger Things,' on top of new shows from Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy, a new 'Knives Out' film from Ryan Johnson, Guillermo del Toro's 'Frankenstein,' even the return of 'Happy Gilmore.' So we could not be more excited about where we sit right now and where we're heading."

When Will Stranger Things Season 5 Be Released?

With a release update seemingly on the horizon for Stranger Things Season 5, fans will surely start opening up their calendars, looking at where the hit sci-fi series' send-off season will land.

As of writing, the best bet for fans to predict a potential release date comes with past precedent from the series.

Filming for Season 5 started on January 8, 2024 (via the official Stranger Things X account). It was then reported that production on the show was halfway done in July, putting its wrap date somewhere around December or January.

This would align with recent speculation that a wrap party for the show occurred sometime in early December, and principal photography has officially finished. If this is true, then a release date could come into view quickly.

Season 4 wrapped filming in September 2021 before it was released eight months later in May 2022.

Should Stranger Things Season 5 follow a similar post-production pipeline, a late summer or early Fall 2025 release date seems to make the most sense.

Because of the scale of this final season, likened to "making eight movies" by star Finn Wolfhard, it would not be surprising if the series' eventual release pushed this eight-to-nine-month window to the absolute limit, potentially coming as late as October or November 2025.

Stranger Things Season 5 is set to release on Netflix in 2025.