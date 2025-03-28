Here's When Stranger Things Season 5's Release Window Announcement from Netflix May Finally Happen

New information about Stranger Things 5 could come to light at an upcoming Netflix event.

Stranger Things is one of Netflix's biggest shows, with each season consecutively becoming even more popular and making its cast of young stars household names.

The Duffer Brother's sci-fi series will end with its fifth and final season (or will it?) but it is still awaiting confirmation of an official release date. The producers have confirmed Stranger Things 5 will start streaming before the end of the year.

Netflix

Netflix has not indicated when Stranger Things 5's release date will be announced. That being said, there is one major Netflix event in the 2025 calendar that makes sense to promote one of its biggest original series.

That event is Tudum 2025, Netflix's in-house fan event dedicated to new and upcoming releases on the streaming service.

In 2025, Tudum will be held in Los Angeles on May 31. Some of Netflix's biggest stars will likely headline the event, which will be the studio's dedicated place to promote its big tentpole shows, and will likely include Stranger Things 5 and probably Wednesday Season 2 as well.

Tudum's timing in late Spring/early Summer is ideal for Netflix to outline its release strategy for the remainder of the year. With Stranger Things 5 still awaiting an official release window, this could be the time to firm up its schedule.

Stranger Things 4's release date was announced three months ahead of its streaming date, May 27, 2022. This means if Netflix confirms that release window during its fan event in late May, Stranger Things Season 5 will likely begin streaming sometime in the Fall, possibly in September or October 2025.

Will Stranger Things 5 Repeat the Release Strategy of Past Seasons?

Netflix

Fans of Stranger Things will know that the sci-fi series hasn't always had the most typical release schedule.

After three seasons of day-and-date binge model releases, Season 4 of Stranger Things broke the tradition by releasing in two parts. Seven episodes were released in one part, with the final two of the season released five weeks later.

A report by What's on Netflix from January 2025 indicated that Netflix will follow a split release schedule for Stranger Things 5 as well. If this is the case, fans could be waiting for Netflix to announce two separate release dates this year.

The fifth season of Stranger Things will be the biggest one yet, with the Duffer Brothers confirming that over 650 hours of footage has been filmed for the last season.

Given the time it will take to edit and finalize this footage, a split release schedule may make sense for the Netflix tentpole.