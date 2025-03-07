Stranger Things fans in the U.S. have one more thing to be excited about before the debut of Season 5.

The TV series is one of the biggest originals Netflix has ever released and has made household names of young stars like Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, and Finn Wolfhard.

The sci-fi series will end in 2025 with its fifth season, but the Stranger Things franchise is living on in many ways beyond the TV show.

New Stranger Things Project Set for Release in March 2025

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Fans will want to pay attention to March 28, 2025, as Netflix has confirmed this is the premiere date for the next Stranger Things release in the U.S.

While nothing has been confirmed, the opening of The First Shadow in the U.S. at the start of Spring could potentially bring with it some promotional teases for Stranger Things Season 5.

What is Stranger Things: The First Shadow? It is an original stage production based on the Duffer Brothers' sci-fi world, acting as a prequel to Stranger Things that takes place in the lead-up to the first season.

The story follows Henry Creel (who will become known as One) after his family moves to Hawkins for a fresh start in 1959. However, after a string of grisly crimes grip the town, Henry learns he is connected to a terrifying power.

The First Shadow debuts for the first time in the U.S. on Broadway in New York City at the Marquis Theatre.

The Broadway run of the show will include the return of Louis McCartney as Henry, who originated the role on the West End. New Stranger Things Season 5 star Alex Breaux is also part of the cast for the New York show.

Along with Henry, the Stranger Things stage show features younger versions of many familiar characters from the Netflix show.

The production, which debuted in London on the West End in 2023, has tickets on sale through November in New York City but has no planned close date and will simultaneously continue its run in London.

How Long Will Fans Have To Wait for Stranger Things Season 5?

Stranger Things: The First Shadow's Broadway release is the next significant event for Stranger Things fans in the U.S. ahead of the fifth season, which is expected later in 2025.

Netflix abstained from confirming a premiere date for the fifth season, but the Duffer Brothers reiterated that 2025 will be Stranger Things 5's year.

However, there have been leaks about the next season's debut, with a range in the last quarter of the year looking most likely for Stranger Things 5.

In the meantime, the stage show is prime viewing for fans of the series, particularly as it explores the history of Henry Creel, who is expected to remain a major part of the story heading into the final season.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow debuts on Broadway on Friday, March 28. Seasons 1-4 of Stranger Things are streaming on Netflix.