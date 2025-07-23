DC Studios Confirms 6th DCU Show in Active Development at HBO

DC Studios has confirmed the sixth DCU show in active development at HBO and HBO Max. A key part of the new DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn's DCU plans is its output not only in theaters but also on streaming and cable. Fans have gotten a taste of this with the release of Creature Commandos (which hit Max in December 2024) and the upcoming debut of Peacemaker Season 2.

This love of the TV format is not going to slow down anytime soon, with even more HBO content on the horizon for the brand. This includes the likes of Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and Waller, which are all set to premiere on HBO and Max over the next couple of years. However, one more name has entered the fray, as the Booster Gold series has taken a significant step toward its eventual release.

Deadline revealed that the Booster Gold HBO series has officially gone into development with a pilot order from Our Flag Means Death creator David Jenkins.

The new series, which was included in James Gunn's initial DCU slate announcement in January 2023, is now moving forward with a pilot. If it were to be picked up for a full series order, Jenkins would also showrun it.

No star has been attached to the Booster Gold project yet, but Deadline noted that James Gunn has denied that a popular fan cast for the titular role, Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals), was in the running.

Booster Gold will follow its titular hero Michael Jon "Booster" Carter (aka Booster Gold), a glory-seeking showboat from the future who uses his futuristic technology as his primary source of superpowers. The character has been a fan-favorite in DC Comics for years, with audiences itching to see what he could look like in the DCU.

Every DCU Project in Development at HBO

Peacemaker Season 2

The most imminent DCU TV project is Peacemaker Season 2. Following up on the hilarious R-rated antics from 2022's Season 1, Peacemaker follows John Cena's Christopher Smith/Peacemaker, a chrome-domed vigilante who will go to any length to maintain peace.

Peacemaker Season 2 will come to HBO and HBO Max on Thursday, August 21, exploring how its world and characters will be grafted onto the DCU after the first season was initially released into the previous DCEU.

Lanterns

Lanterns has the honor of being the DCU's first wholly new live-action TV project. The HBO drama stars Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler as a pair of Green Lantern heroes, John Stewart and Hal Jordan, exploring a string of murders in the American heartland.

The super-powered drama has drawn comparisons to HBO's True Detective, making it one of the DCU's most hotly anticipated projects to date. Lanterns is expected sometime in 2026.

Creature Commandos Season 2

While many see Superman as the official start of the DCU, there was technically something that came before it: Creature Commandos. The R-rated animated series will be getting a second season, once again focusing on its foul-mouthed team of morally ambiguous anti-heroes.

Production has already begun on Creature Commandos Season 2; however, it seems to be doing so with a writers' room rather than James Gunn alone penning the scripts (like he did on Season 1).

Waller

Waller is one of the longest-gestating DCU TV series, announced alongside the new DC universe in January 2022. The HBO series will center on Viola Davis' Amanda Waller (as seen in the Suicide Squad films) as she oversees ARGUS, a government agency that uses Metahumans for its own purposes.

The series has been confirmed to still be in development; however, it seems to be taking longer than one would have expected.

Paradise Lost

Another project still in development at DC Studios that was part of the DCU's first batch of announcements is Paradise Lost. The HBO series is said to be a Game of Thrones-esque epic set in Wonder Woman's home nation of Themyscira, decades before the iconic DC hero pops up on the DCU radar.

Paradise Lost is still happening, despite recent developments surrounding a full-on Wonder Woman movie gaining momentum within the DC Studios ranks.