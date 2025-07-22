Peacemaker Season 2 Star Fuels Superman Cameo Rumors With New Photo

Peacemaker Season 2 star Danielle Brooks shared a new photo that could provide a major hint about Superman's potential cameo in the HBO Max series. The sophomore run of the John Cena-led series will serve as the second live-action installment of the new DC Universe (DCU), and it is expected to address the ramifications of the events of Superman, possibly with the inclusion of some of the major characters in the movie.

Peacemaker's second season is already confirmed to include three big connections to Superman, such as the inclusion of the Justice Gang, the presence of ARGUS and Rick Flag Sr., and the existence of pocket dimensions. Some have theorized that David Corenswet's Superman will appear in Season 2 because Gunn did tease that the series would have a "really big" cameo. And now, Peacemaker cast member Danielle Brooks shared a new image that further built anticipation for a Superman cameo in the series.

Ahead of Peacemaker Season 2's premiere in August 2025, Danielle Brooks, who plays Leota Adebayo, pulled back the curtain behind the scenes by sharing a new photo of her and David Corenswet in costume as Superman in her latest Instagram story, which was seemingly taken on the set of the HBO Max series.

Instagram

While Superman's cameo in Peacemaker Season 2 has yet to be confirmed, this image further fueled speculation that the Kryptonian hero could appear. It's worth noting that Superman and Peacemaker filmed right next to each other, meaning that a crossover is far more likely.

Interestingly, two significant characters from Superman are also confirmed to appear in Peacemaker Season 2: Lex Luthor's henchmen, Otis and Sydney. The presence of these villains could hint at a potential cameo from Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor.

The series brings back most of its core characters from Season 1, headlined by John Cena, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Danielle Brooks, and Steve Agee. Peacemaker Season 2 premieres on HBO Max on August 21, 2025.

Will Superman Appear in Peacemaker Season 2?

DC

Aside from the obvious James Gunn connection, many would agree that seeing Superman in Peacemaker would be a welcome sight, but the story needs to make sense if the DC hero is to appear.

It is unknown how Superman would fit Peacemaker's gritty and R-rated story, but there is one key factor that could involve the Kryptonian in the grand scheme of things in Christopher Smith's story in Season 2.

Given that there are two Peacemakers in Season 2, it seemed that the idea of the Multiverse and/or pocket dimensions would play a crucial role in the show's plot, especially after Season 1 established that the titular character has access to a Quantum Unfolding Chamber (a much-improved pocket universe).

James Gunn already confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that Season 2 mainly revolves around the idea of a pocket universe, teasing that "the one in Peacemaker works better" than Lex's version from the Superman reboot:

"The one in Peacemaker works better. Lex’s version is much jankier."

That said, given Superman's experience with a pocket universe (he was imprisoned in one), he could give Peacemaker a fighting chance in dealing with this anomaly, considering how much trouble it caused the first time around.