James Gunn Confirms Forgotten DCU Project Is Still Happening

In January 2023, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn pulled the tarp off of the first incarnation of the DCU slate. The lineup included a balanced spread of five feature films and five television series. Many of these projects were new IPs, but a few were based on familiar characters, Amanda Waller being one of them. Waller, starring powerhouse actress Viola Davis, was developed as a solo project for the ruthless ARGUS director. The series was originally set for release in late 2024, but production got detoured by the 2023 Hollywood strikes. Since its delay, there haven't been any Waller updates of importance, leading some fans to fear that it had been canceled or forgotten about.

James Gunn put those anxieties to rest with a recent Threads post, in response to another user's query regarding whether Waller was still planned. Gunn's reply was brief yet promising: "Yes." The studio head didn't divulge any additional tidbits like a potential release date or casting updates. Information is much harder to come by on those fronts; Waller has no announced release window currently, nor are any of its performers confirmed beyond the core cast of series lead Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Steve Agee as ARGUS operative John Economos, Danielle Brooks as Waller's daughter, Leota Adebayo, and Frank Grillo in what will be his fourth confirmed DCU appearance, reprising his role of Rick Flag Sr..

Additionally, Davis put in a cameo appearance in Peacemaker Season 1 (the season does count as DCU canon, barring the appearance of the Justice League). The actress next returned to The Blue Brand to voice Amanda Waller in the animated Creature Commandos from 2024. She committed her vocal cords to four out of the show's seven episodes.

Waller has been indicated to premiere on a yet-to-be-stated date on Warner Bros.' streaming service, HBO Max

Where Could Amanda Waller Show Up Next?

DC Studios

In January 2024, Gunn stated on Threads that Waller does not have a role in Superman, but the post was published months before the movie began filming, so there's always the outside possibility that something might have changed. After Superman, Amanda Waller's trajectory becomes less clear. It's known from Superman's marketing that ARGUS is now under Rick Flag Sr.'s control. The reason for the leadership shakeup will be revealed in Peacemaker Season 2, per Gunn.

There are several fresh directions that Waller could travel in while also tending to story branches from installments that came before it. Assuming Waller debuts in late 2026 or 2027, there will be a few more DCU projects in the interim, including Lanterns, Supergirl, and potentially even Clayface. Given the wide-reaching nature of her character, it is a possibility that Amanda Waller could pop up in any one of those. It's worth noting that Clayface showed up in Creature Commandos, which could give Waller and the Clayface film some connective tissue.

Still, Amanda Waller's big DCU break will surely come in the series that bears her name. And with an actress like Viola Davis at center stage, whatever story beats that Waller delivers will be made all the better by the intensity and sharpness of her performance. It seems as though Davis herself is champing at the bit to get moving on the show; shortly after Waller's announcement, she posted "Very exciting news. Can’t wait to tackle 'The Wall'" to social media. Hopefully, she'll get the opportunity soon enough.