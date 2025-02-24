4 DCU Movies & TV Series Are Facing Challenges, Reveals James Gunn

According to DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn, DC Studios has a few challenges to face for four DCU movies and TV series.

Gunn announced nearly a dozen projects kicking off the DCU in January 2023, which was said to only be the start of a massive Chapter 1 slate for the DC Studios saga. That slate started at the end of 2024 with Creature Commandos, which marks what should be the beginning of an extended run for the blue brand.

However, while DC has plenty of entries to look forward to, a few projects beyond 2025 and 2026 still have a few question marks attached to them.

4 DCU Projects Facing Challenge, Per James Gunn

Courtesy of a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran highlighted four DCU movies and TV shows that are facing certain challenges ahead of their release.

Each project Gunn and Safran mentioned will be detailed below:

Waller

DC Studios

The Waller series is set to highlight Viola Davis' Amanda Waller in her own solo adventure, which will also feature Steve Agee's John Economos from Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad. However, details are still being kept under wraps on where exactly the Task Force X/Task Force M leader will go next.

Unfortunately, according to Peter Safran, the show has been on "a bumpy road" in development. He explained that he and his team have "taken a couple of cracks at it," but that those attempts "still haven't been able to land."

As of writing, Waller does not have an estimated release timeframe.

Booster Gold

DC Comics

Announced in the first string of projects in the DCU's Chapter 1 was a solo series based on the cult classic hero Booster Gold. The starring character, Mike Carter, is known as "a loser from the future" who uses his era's tech to come back to the present day and operate as a superhero.

Gunn and Safran revealed the two were waiting for an undisclosed showrunner to make time to get involved in this series. "Maybe he fell out of love, maybe he got busy," the two remarked, but they confirmed they "had to pivot" to somebody new after their first choice dropped out of the running.

The Booster Gold series does not have an official release timeframe for Max yet.

The Authority

DC Comics

Confirmed as part of the DCU's Chapter 1 movie slate is a solo film highlighting The Authority, a team of darker DC antiheroes. Thought of as DC's answer to The Boys, this team is teased to use extreme methods to protect the planet, with Safran describing them as "kinda like Jack Nicholson in A Few Good Men."

Sadly, The Authority's script "has had a harder time coming along," according to the latest quotes from James Gunn. Even more so, their upcoming solo outing "hasn't been much [of] a priority" as of writing.

The Authority currently sits without an official release timeframe.

Swamp Thing

DC Comics

Swamp Thing is the final theatrical release teased in James Gunn's initial announcement for his DCU Chapter 1 slate. Teased to investigate the monster's "dark origins," Swamp Thing is said to be a full-blown horror movie that will see him "interact with other characters."

Swamp Thing is one of only three DCU movies with a director, as Gunn confirmed James Mangold will lead the efforts on this movie after his impressive work on Fox's Logan. However, all Gunn said in his recent quotes about this movie is, "We talk about it occasionally," possibly indicating production is still a long way away.

Swamp Thing does not have an official release timeframe.

