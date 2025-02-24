DC Studios Greenlights 3 New Animated TV Series

Three new animated series are officially in the works at DC Studios with major heroes such as Starfire, Green Lantern, and more.

DC Studios is already developing Creature Commandos Season 2 and a Blue Beetle animated series to be released in 2026 as a sequel to the 2023 movie.

Green Lantern & Starfire Getting DC Animated Series

DC Studios

A recent article from Variety discussed a DC Studios press event that included co-CEOs, James Gunn and Peter Safran. Through the report, DC Studios confirmed three new "younger-skewing" animated series have been greenlit.

Details of the three newly announced animated shows which are expected to stream on Max are explored below:

Starfire

DC Studios

Starfire will recount the origin story of Teen Titans superhero Starfire after she uses an "ancient spaceship" on her home planet of Tamaran.

She will use it to escape and explore the stars with "the magical Princess Amethyst of Gemworld" and "uncover the deepest reaches of the DC universe:"

"The show follows her adventures after she uses 'an ancient spaceship' she discovers on her home planet of Tamaran to escape her planet and explore the stars. Along the way, she’ll meet 'space biker Crush, plant-loving Fern, and the magical Princess Amethyst of Gemworld', and together, they will 'uncover the deepest reaches of the DC universe, save Space Dolphins, surf technicolor nebulas, and boldly soar into the unknown.'”

Teen Titans is among the nine movies in development at DC Studios now, and Starfire is rumored to be on that on-screen roster. The report fails to confirm what universe her animated series will occupy, making it uncertain whether it will star the DCU version of the hero or be a standalone Elseworlds tale.

My Adventures with Superman's Josie Campbell will executive produce while Brianne Drouhard will co-executive producer after her work on a 2023 series of shorts starring Amethyst, Princess of Gemworld.

My Adventures with Green Lantern

DC Studios

My Adventures with Green Lantern will seemingly be a spin-off to My Adventures with Superman starring high school student Jessica Cruz.

The Mexican-American superhero will acquire a Green Lantern Power Ring but things will escalate when she encounters "alien foes" and "more debris from the Lanterns’ ancient space war arrives."

"My Adventures with Green Lantern' will follow high school student Jessica Cruz who has her life upended when, according to an official logline, 'a Green Lantern Power Ring falls from the sky' and chooses Cruz 'to be its champion.' Things get even worse 'when more debris from the Lanterns’ ancient space war arrives – along with their alien foes.' Jake Wyatt is executive producing, and Stephanie Gonzaga is a co-executive producer."

The flagship Superman animated series is returning for Season 3, and, as My Adventures with Green Lantern will seemingly be a spin-off, one has to wonder if Jessica Cruz could debut in the coming episodes ahead of her show.

My Adventures with Superman creator Jake Wyatt will executive produce and Stephanie Gonzaga is on board as co-executive producer.

DC Super Powers

DC Studios

Last up is DC Super Powers, a new younger-oriented series that recognizable heroes such as Plastic Man, Flash, Green Lantern, and more, learning to "level up their powers under the supervision of Principal Martian Manhunter."

"'DC Super Powers' takes place at the Alliance School for Heroes and focuses on new students Lightning, Flash, Plastic Man, Aquagirl, Green Lantern and Terra who “level up their powers under the supervision of Principal Martian Manhunter, in the hopes of one day graduating and becoming the next generation of Earth’s defenders."

Matt Beans will executive produce the series and Michael Chang will serve as a supervising producer.