Max Announces Removal of 4 Beloved DC Superhero Shows

Over the years, Max has become the official home of all things DC TV and movies; however, fans have been shocked to see four fan-favorite series from the blue brand will be removed from its catalog.

Max has entered a new age of super-powered content on the back of Creature Commandos' release on streaming, kick-starting new DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn's take on the DCU.

That is not to say the streaming giant is abandoning its past releases from the iconic coming brand, but its priorities now seem to be with that new costumed effort from Gunn and co.

Max Removing 4 DC TV Shows

Announced as a part of Max's upcoming content update, four beloved DC superhero shows will be removed from the service.

The streamer revealed that starting Wednesday, January 1, the four series will no longer be streaming on the service (via Reddit).

The exact reason for this content purge has not been specified, but it likely is simply just a matter of the streaming giant shuffling its content portfolio (as it always seems to be doing).

Below is a full list of the affected TV shows:

Static Shock

Airing on KidsWB from September 2000 to May 2004, Static Shock has become one of the most beloved animated DC series of all time. The series follows the teenage hero, Virgil Hawkins, who, after a freak accident with a mysterious chemical agent, gains the ability to harness, create, and absorb electricity.

With his new powers, he takes on the alter ego, Static, fighting crime in a way to avenge his fallen mother. In the time since the original animated series came to an end, fans have been clamoring for more from the character. A live-action movie centered on Static has been rumored for years but is not currently on the DC slate.

Teen Titans (2003)

Serving as the quintessential superhero show for a particular sub-sect of DC fans, Teen Titans unleashed the Blue Brand's iconic teenage team of heroes on the small screen for the very first time. Led by Robin, Teen Titans follows the titular super-powered team as they take on all sorts of threats from across DC lore.

On the screen, Robin was joined by the alien princess Starfire, the mysterious Raven, the shape-shifter Beast Boy, and the robot-human hybrid Cyborg in stunning animated adventures. The team has a movie on the way in James Gunn's DCU, but its release information has not yet been disclosed.

Green Lantern: The Animated Series

Green Lantern: The Animated Series took fans to the stars in its one-season run from November 2011 to March 2013. Though it only ended up being 26 episodes long on Cartoon Network, this 3D animated series took a deep dive into the iconic DC hero.

The show focused on Hal Jordan/The Green Lantern as he, along with his alien partner Kilowag travels the vast reaches of Frontier Space, snuffing out any sort of intergalactic threat they can find. The Green Lanterns are going to be key for the DCU going forward with the Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler-led Lanterns show.

Teen Titans Go!

While featuring many of the same characters of the original Teen Titans series, Teen Titans Go! could not be any more different. The stand-alone spin-off series centers again on the titular team, this time, sporting a completely art style and more comedic tone.

The series has run for eight seasons on Cartoon Network, poking fun at the superhero genre as a whole, serving as a clever fourth-wall-breaking jaunt across comic-book lore as opposed to some of the more self-serious fare the genre has become known for.

