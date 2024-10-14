Warner Bros. has a brand-new slate of movies and TV shows coming in the DCU under James Gunn, leading to curiosity about its confirmed release timeline.

Following a varied slate of DC projects released in 2023 and 2024, the doors to Gunn's new DCU story will finally be opened by the end of the year.

Gunn first announced his plan for the new DCU in January 2023, highlighting some of the franchise's biggest names while teasing the introduction of newcomers as well. In the time since, those movies and TV shows have started to come into formation, some of them being nearly ready for fans to lay eyes on soon.

Release Timeline & Order of Every Movie & Show in James Gunn's DCU

Creature Commandos - December 5, 2024

Warner Bros.

James Gunn's DCU will kick off with an animated project, Creature Commandos, a seven-episode streaming series debuting on Max on December 4.

Creature Commandos will feature an impressive cast of stars, including multiple returning actors and characters from 2021's The Suicide Squad. Also being introduced are Marvel stars Frank Grillo (Rick Flag Sr.), David Harbour (Erik Frankenstein), and Maria Bakalova (Princess Ilana Rostovic).

The show's first trailer was released in late July during San Diego Comic-Con 2024, teasing the formation of "Task Force M" under Rick Flag Sr. and Amanda Waller.

While not much information is known about its plot yet, Creature Commandos is deep into post-production as it preps for a Max release before the end of the year.

Superman - July 11, 2025

Warner Bros.

The DCU's first theatrical movie, Superman (written and directed by James Gunn), is set to soar into theaters on July 11, 2025. This will be the first solo outing for the last son of Krypton since Zack Snyder's Man of Steel kickstarted the DCEU in June 2013.

Behind DC newcomer David Corwenswet (Superman) and The Marvelous Ms. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Superman boasts an all-star lineup of cast members. This film will see Clark Kent alongside Lois and Jimmy Olsen as he faces terrifying villains like The Authority, Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor, and more.

Filming for Superman finished in late July, leaving Gunn and his post-production team just under a year to complete the necessary special effects and editing before the film debuts.

In terms of story details, Superman is expected to largely forgo the classic origin story, placing Clark Kent in a world already teeming with heroes and villains right from the get-go.

Peacemaker Season 2 - 2025

Warner Bros.

Following Gunn's work on Season 1 of Peacemaker, he'll move forward into Season 2 of John Cena's solo series, which is now in the middle of filming after starting production on August 27.

On his Threads account, Gunn indicated that Peacemaker Season 2 would debut in the back half of 2025, setting it up to hit Max sometime after Superman bursts into theaters.

Interestingly, Gunn commented that Peacemaker Season 1 would not be fully canon to the new DCU, leaving plenty of mysteries for where Season 2 will go with its story.

Most of the cast is expected to return behind Cena's leading character, Christopher Smith, as the antihero jumps into a yet-to-be-revealed adventure facing new terrifying threats.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow - June 26, 2026

DC Comics

Supergirl is set to get only her second solo movie ever in the DCU, this one coming in the form of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow on July 26, 2026. The film will be written by Ana Nogueira and directed by Craig Gillespie, and it will be inspired by comic writer Tom King's run of the same name.

Taking on the leading role of Kara Zor-El will be Milly Alcock, who is best known for her recent work as Rhaenyra Targaryen in the first two seasons of Max's House of the Dragon. Otherwise, there are no other cast members who have been announced.

James Gunn shared early details about his take on Supergirl in February 2023, saying this film will show a "very different type of Supergirl" who is "much more hardcore."

As of writing, it is unknown when filming for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will begin filming, although there do not seem to be any indications that it will not make its current release date.

Lanterns - Expected 2026

DC Comics

After not being featured heavily in a live-action movie since 2011's Green Lantern, the Green Lantern Corps will get their due shine in an upcoming Max series titled Lanterns.

After MCU star Josh Brolin passed on the role of Hal Jordan, DC Studios nabbed Friday Night Lights and Bloodline star Kyle Chandler to play the hero. In the weeks after, the studio found their co-leading John Stewart in 30-year-old actor Aaron Pierre, who recently starred in Netflix's acclaimed Rebel Ridge film.

Ozark's Chris Mundy, Watchmen's Damon Lindelof, and comic book writer Tom King are set to lead the Lanterns series as co-writers while Mundy serves as the showrunner. The show, which will be a True Detective-inspired mystery, is hoping to have cameras rolling between January and June 2025, and the expectation is that it will be prepped for a 2026 Max release.

Waller - Expected 2026

Warner Bros.

Following four appearances in various DC movies and shows, Amanda Waller will take center stage in her own solo series, aptly titled Waller.

Shortly after the show was announced, leading actor Viola Davis shared her excitement for the solo Waller series, expressing how much she couldn't wait to revisit the character.

This series will come after Davis reprises her role for a fifth time in Creature Commandos. As of writing, the series does not have a timeframe for filming, but it's expected to hit Max sometime in 2026.

DC Comics

Paradise Lost is said to be a Wonder Woman-adjacent story set on the Amazon's home island of Themyscira long before Diana Prince is born.

As described by Gunn and co-DC Studios CEO Peter Safran, it will be a "Game of Thrones-ish story" diving into "the political intrigue behind a society of all women." It will also explore the "origin of an island of all women" while analyzing "the scheming" going on between the society's power players.

As of writing, no creatives or actors are attached to the Paradise Lost series, and it does not have an official or rumored release date, although Gunn indicated in early October that progress on the Wonder Woman prequel had recently been made.

DC Comics

Gunn and Safran's Booster Gold series on Max will center on a character named Mike Carter, whom Safran described as "a loser from the future" who used his technology to go back in time and "pretend to be a superhero."

Fans immediately began casting their hopes for Chris Pratt to play Booster Gold after this announcement, although no casting or creative decisions have been made yet.

Recent rumors pointed to Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani being in line to take on this unique role, but, as mentioned, nothing is confirmed as of writing. It is unknown when the show will go into production or be released.

DC Comics

Outside of Matt Reeves' The Batman universe, the Caped Crusader will seemingly make his debut in Gunn's DCU during The Brave and the Bold. Inspired by Grant Morrison and Tom King's runs with Batman, the film will introduce the entire Bat Family with a heavy focus on the Damian Wayne version of Robin.

Gunn called Wayne his favorite Robin and looked forward to seeing him shine as an "assassin" and "murderer" with the movie exploring a "very strange sort of father-son story."

No cast members are attached to The Brave and the Bold yet, but Gunn and Warner Bros. have hired The Flash's Andy Muschietti as its director. No details about its filming schedule or release timeframe have been made public yet.

DC Comics

Another team of heroes will be introduced in the upcoming solo movie, The Authority, centered on heroes who resort to extreme measures to protect Earth.

Peter Safran previously compared this group to "Jack Nicholson in A Few Good Men," saying they were people who "know that you want them on the wall, or at least, they believe that."

This film is said to move out of the classic "heroes vs. villains" style of storytelling, taking a unique approach with a group of powered people who have never been in a movie before. The Authority will also be utilized for the first time in 2025's Superman ahead of their solo film.

In early 2023, The Authority was rumored for a 2026 debut, although no information on that front is confirmed. There are also no cast members or creatives publicly attached to the movie yet.

DC Comics

The lesser-known DC character Swamp Thing will be the subject of his own solo movie, which is the last confirmed theatrical release of Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters as of writing. Described as a horror film, it will "investigate the dark origins" of the titular swamp-based monster.

When it was first announced, Gunn teased Swamp Thing's crossover potential, indicating the story could include major DC players along the lines of Superman or Batman.

Mere days after the film was announced, Logan director James Mangold was said to be in talks to direct Swamp Thing, which was later set into stone.

Outside of Mangold, no cast members or writers are known, and it does not have a release timeframe.

DC Comics

In June 2024, Deadline reported on an animated series being developed at DC Studios centered on Blue Beetle, who got his first live-action movie behind Xolo Maridueña in August 2023. That film's writer and director, Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer and Angel Manuel Soto are set to executive produce alongside John Rikard.

Currently, no signs are pointing to whether Maridueña will reprise his leading role or how it will fit into the greater DCU timeline. There are also no details on its production schedule or its release timeframe.

DC Comics

Earlier in the year (March 2024), The Hollywood Reporter shared the news that DC Studios is developing a live-action feature movie centered on DC's Teen Titans. Reportedly, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow screenwriter Ana Nogueira will take on the same role for this anticipated team-up film.

In recent years, the characters most often associated with the Teen Titans include Robin, Beast Boy, Starfire, Raven, and Cyborg, although the roster has fluctuated as well.

Other than Nogueira writing the Teen Titans movie, no other details about production have been confirmed.

James Gunn's new DCU will kick off with Creature Commandos, which begins streaming on Max on December 5.