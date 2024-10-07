A new update online offers exciting news to Wonder Woman fans ahead of the new DCU's launch.

Confirmed with the rest of the first chapter of projects last January, Paradise Lost will be a prequel series focused on Themyscira, Wonder Woman's birthplace, before the hero herself was born.

It is the closest thing to a Wonder Woman project confirmed for the DCU so far, but it implies a continuation of the iconic hero's journey later down the line. Paradise Lost will not see Gal Gadot play Diana, despite her appearing in the role throughout the SnyderVerse DC movies.

Wonder Woman Prequel Makes Headway at DC Studios

DC

In a recent Threads response, James Gunn confirmed that "Yes," there is "progress on Paradise Lost or Wonder Woman" within the new DCU.

Of course, there has not been any word on a live-action movie or show starring Wonder Woman herself, with the last one being 2020's Wonder Woman 1984 starring Gal Gadot.

Paradise Lost, on the other hand, was confirmed as part of the first wave of movies and shows, meaning this is more likely the project Gunn is referring to (assuming he is not responding about both).

Even if this is not any hint about who will replace Gadot down the line, it is an indication that more Wonder Woman lore is on the way.

In a different Threads response, Gunn responded that "Yes," there has been a "DC Studios project where it's been difficult to get a pitch from a writer that fully clicks."

It is unclear which project this is, and if those difficulties have been resolved yet or are still being worked out.

However, there is some exciting news on the DCU front too. Comic writer and Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld shared on X (formerly Twitter) that he is "hearing really great, GREAT things about James Gunn’s SUPERMAN," which is now in post-production:

"I am hearing really great, GREAT things about James Gunn’s SUPERMAN. I could not be more psyched. Superman is my favorite super hero of all space and time."

The first DCU project, Creature Commandos, will be getting a panel and first look in two weeks at New York Comic Con. This will be the first official sneak peek of what is to come with the upcoming DC movies and shows.

There is no current release date set for Paradise Lost, but the DCU will kick off with Creature Commandos on December 5.