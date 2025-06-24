James Gunns Confirms the 8th Project That Connects the New DCU

The DC cinematic universe (DCU) has only just begun with the release of Creature Commandos and the upcoming Superman, but DC Studios is already laying the groundwork for its interconnected universe. Co-studio head James Gunn has made it clear his DCU will do some things differently to the current MCU. Still, both franchises aim to create a range of superhero projects that link together into a cohesive universe, which involves planning these links well ahead of time.

DC Studios has already laid out how some of its projects will connect, whether that be through a certain character appearing in multiple DC films or series or a story event linking these disparate titles together.

All the DC Studios Projects That Connect To the Broader DCU

Paradise Lost & Wonder Woman

The Wonder Woman-adjacent television series Paradise Lost was one of the initial DCU projects in James Gunn and Peter Safran's Gods & Monsters slate. The series is focused on the origins and culture of Themyscira, the mythical all-female island from which Diana Prince hails.

Gunn recently confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that Paradise Lost and the upcoming Wonder Woman movie would be "separate things " but that "they're connected." A new Wonder Woman movie was only just confirmed to be in development, so it's unclear how intertwined the two projects will be, but it's a safe bet that Themyscira will be a link between both.

Creature Commandos Seasons 1 & 2

DC

Creature Commandos and its ragtag team of monster heroes already has fingers in several DCU pies thanks to its inclusion of characters like Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., who has a role in both Superman and Peacemaker Season 2.

Viola Davis also returns to voice ARGUS director Amanda Waller in the animated show, who was responsible for assembling the Suicide Squad in the old DCU (and Gunn's sequel The Suicide Squad) and commissions the Creature Commandos team.

With a second season of Creature Commandos confirmed, it will no doubt continue to be a launchpad for DCU characters and connections across the wider superhero universe.

Superman

DC

Superman is the first live-action film in the rebooted DCU and as such is one of the essential tethers in the superhero universe. The appearance of Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) in the film connects the movie to Creature Commandos, but perhaps more relevant is how Superman will connect to the next DCU project, Peacemaker Season 2.

Several Superman actors have been confirmed for appearances in Peacemaker's second season, including Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), Nathan Fillion (Green Lantern), and Sean Gunn (Maxwell Lord).

Superman is also heavily rumored to feature a cameo from Milly Alcock's Supergirl film, which will tie the two Kryptonian heroes' stories together.

Peacemaker Season 2

Releasing its second season in August on HBO Max, Peacemaker is a unique project that existed in both the old DCU and the new one, and as a result, will help to bridge both superhero franchises. After being introduced in The Suicide Squad, John Cena's non-traditional hero gained enough popularity to earn his own show.

In Season 1, Peacemaker followed on from the events of The Suicide Squad, and saw Peacemaker team up with Amanda Waller's daughter Leota (Danielle Brooks) to stop an intergalactic invasion. Season 2 of the show will follow the events of Superman, introducing Frank Grillo Sr. to the story and some of Superman's Justice Gang characters.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

DC

The next major film release after Superman will follow the Kryptonian's cousin, Supergirl. Landing on June 26, 2026, the movie is directed by Craig Gillespie and stars Alcock as Supergirl in an adventure that features Jason Momoa's Lobo.

Regarding crossover material, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is likely to connect in some ways to the events of Superman (just by way of the two characters being family). However, a cameo from David Corenswet's hero or another Superman character isn't unlikely, particularly if Alcock makes an appearance in his solo film first. Additionally, Supergirl is expected to include Superman's dog, Krypto, who features in both stories.

Lanterns

DC

While audiences will meet Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, aka Green Lantern, in Superman first, he is far from the only man to carry the moniker, which will be explored in the HBO series Lanterns.

Lanterns features other famous DC comics Green Lanterns like Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre). Guy Gardner will be the main connective tissue to the wider DCU, having appeared in Superman and Peacemaker before arriving in Lanterns.

Waller

DC

Another TV show included in the Chapter One slate for the DCU is Waller, a solo series starring Viola Davis' ARGUS director. The series will supposedly be directly connected to Peacemaker, exploring Waller's relationship with her ARGUS team members, particularly her daughter, Leota.

However, it's unclear where the series stands right now, with a report indicating that Waller is one of several DCU projects facing problems in development.

These projects are far from the only ones DC Studios has in development at the moment. However, these are the ones that have confirmed connections to other DCU projects.