DC Studios Announces New Release Date for First-Ever Live-Action DCU Show

DC Studios now has an official release date set in stone for the DCU's first live-action show coming to Max.

DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are set to bring the true theatrical introduction to the new DCU this year with the release of Superman in July. This will be the first in a new and expansive slate of DC movies, which will then lead to Supergirl, The Authority, Swamp Thing, and more.

On top of the movie side of things, DC also has plans to bring plenty of new streaming content, adding a new layer of storytelling not previously seen in the old DCEU.

DC Studios

DC Studios confirmed the release date for the first official live-action show to take place within the new DCU, Peacemaker Season 2

Max confirmed the second season of John Cena's Peacemaker series will begin streaming on Max on August 21, 2025.

Below are the other major DCU projects currently in production and expected to be released within the next 16 months or so:

Lanterns

DC Studios

DC Studios' next live-action show in active development is Lanterns, the first Green Lantern-centric project since 2011's disastrous Green Lantern movie. The show will feature Aaron Pierre as John Stewart and Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan; Nathan Fillion will also return as Guy Gardner after appearing in Superman.

The series will put the spotlight on the entire Green Lantern Corps as John and Hal investigate a murder on Earth. They will also reportedly have to face Sinestro, one of the character's most iconic villains, although story details have not been fully divulged yet.

According to Variety, Lanterns is due to be released on Max in early 2026, but no other specific release timeframe has been revealed yet.

Creature Commandos Season 2

DC Studios

The DCU officially pulled back its curtains in December 2024 with the release of the animated Creature Commandos, delivering a thrilling R-rated team of antiheroes and villains. Led by names like Rick Flag Sr., Weasel, and Dr. Phosphorus, this team became the latest group formed by Amanda Waller.

Moving into Season 2, the team will have a new look with additions like King Shark as Waller looks to the future for ways she can continue utilizing their skills. This will also come with some noticeable upgrades, including a rebuilt and enhanced G.I. Robot.

Other DCU Projects on the Way

DC Studios

Outside of Peacemaker Season 2, Lanterns, and Creature Commandos Season 2, DC Studios has a handful of other projects in active development for the near future.

Following Creature Commandos, Viola Davis will lead the way in her own solo Waller series, which should be the first of numerous other appearances across the DCU.

Additionally, the Wonder Woman saga will be reborn with the debut of Paradise Lost, telling the story of the Amazons from generations prior to Diana Prince's birth. While Wonder Woman is not confirmed to be part of the DCU just yet, this will help introduce her side of the universe before seeing her fully powered up.

Booster Gold will also get his first full TV series as he is brought into the DCU on Max, although the leading role is yet to be cast.

Finally, after the solo Blue Beetle movie in 2023, Xolo Maridueña hopes to be back in the near future for his confirmed solo Blue Beetle series. He expressed hope to The Direct that the show gets "settled out" this year before potentially debuting on Max sometime in 2026.

For now, Peacemaker Season 2 will kick off a new era for DCU storytelling as Gunn and Safran continue to develop the overarching story behind the scenes.

As of writing, there is no information on how many episodes of Peacemaker's new season will be released on that date. For reference, Season 1 began with a three-episode premiere on January 13, 2022.

Most of Season 1's main cast is expected to return for Season 2, and Brey Noelle has also been cast as the villainous White Rabbit. Currently, there are no confirmed specific plot details, but the show is teased to be connected with July's Superman.