James Gunn's DC Reboot: All 7 Upcoming TV Shows Releasing In 2025 & Beyond

James Gunn's DC Studios has seven new shows confirmed to release in 2025 and beyond for Max and HBO.

The new DCU already got underway in December 2024 with its first animated show, Creature Commandos, which was written by James Gunn and spun out of his work on The Suicide Squad, following a new team of monsters.

All 7 Upcoming Series Slated for James Gunn's DCU

Peacemaker Season 2 - August 2025

Coming off The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker Season 1, John Cena is back as his beloved anti-hero for Season 2 in August. But, in a confusing twist, the Max series will be jumping ship from the old DCEU to the new DCU for Season 2, keeping most of the first run canon except its climactic Justice League cameo.

After Amanda Waller's daughter exposed Taskforce X to the world, Team Peacemaker is back for another round of antics. Season 2 will have a major link to Creature Commandos as Frank Grillo reprises his role as DC Studios' answer to Nick Fury, Rick Flag Sr., whose son Peacemaker killed in The Suicide Squad.

James Gunn returned to write every episode of Season 2 while he will also direct multiple installments alongside Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Alethea Jones.

Lanterns - 2026

DC Studios has begun filming its big-budget sci-fi series Lanterns to release on HBO in 2026. The series will star two Green Lanterns, including Kyle Chandler's veteran space cop Hal Jordan and rookie John Stewart while Ulrich Thomsen has been cast as the villainous Sinestro.

Lanterns will see the two heroes investigate a terrestrial-based mystery in the American heartland that ties into the larger tale of the DCU's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters (and one theory might reveal exactly what James Gunn is building to).

The True Detective-inspired series is written by a talented team that includes Damon Lindelof (Watchmen), Chris Mundy (Ozark), and DC Comics' Tom King.

Blue Beetle - 2026

Having debuted in his 2023 solo movie, Xolo Maridueña's Jaime Reyes, aka Blue Beetle, will stick around in the new DCU. A report from Deadline stated a Blue Beetle animated series is in development at DC Studios after the movie's post-credits scene had a major tie to the new universe.

Maridueña recently confirmed in an exclusive interview with The Direct that they are "hoping to get this settled out this year to show everyone next year," pointing toward a 2026 release for the Blue Beetle series.

The Casagrandes creator Miguel Puga will serve as director and showrunner while Good Troubles writer Cristian Martinez will pen the series. Blue Beetle director Angel Manuel Soto and writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer will executive produce.

Waller

Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis will reprise her role as ARGUS boss Amanda Waller taking pace after Peacemaker Season 2. Waller will also bring back John Economos and other members of Team Peacemaker which could include Emilia Harcourt and Waller's daughter Leota Adebayo.

The DC Studios series written by Christal Henry and Jeremy Carver was once planned to serve as Peacemaker Season 1.5 until plans changed and the series was delayed to "take place after" this year's second season.

Booster Gold

Booster Gold will be a live-action comedy series following Michael Carter, who is described as "a loser from the future who uses basic future technology to come back to today and pretend to be a superhero.”

Rumors have stated Eternals and Silicon Valley star Kumail Nanjiani may have already landed the role of Booster Gold, but those remain unconfirmed for now.

Nexus Point News reported Booster Gold will come from the writing team behind The Righteous Gemstones - Danny McBride, John Carcieri, and Jeff Fradley.

Paradise Lost

Taking place in Wonder Woman's homeland of Themiscyra, years before her birth, Paradise Lost will be a Game of Thrones-esque live-action series. The series will delve into "all the darkness and drama and political intrigue behind this society of only women" and serve as an origin story of the hero's birthplace.

As Paradise will take place before the birth of the DCU's Wonder Woman (who fans caught a look at in Creature Commandos), the Justice Leaguer-to-be is not expected to appear in the upcoming series.

For now, no creatives or cast have been revealed for the show, but James Gunn confirmed recently that Paradise Lost is still in "very active development."

Creature Commandos Season 2

Creature Commandos has already been renewed for Season 2 at Max after a successful seven-episode run as the new DCU's first project.

By the end of Creature Commandos, a new Taskforce M had assembled under the Bride with Weasel, Nosferata, Doctor Phosphorus, Khalis, King Shark, and an upgraded G.I. Robot. One also has to wonder if the deceased Nina Mazursky could return after the actress teased her possible resurrection.

The first season was written by James Gunn with Dean Lorey as showrunner, but no confirmations have been made for Season 2's creative team.

The DCU's first series, Creature Commandos Season 1, is streaming now on Max.