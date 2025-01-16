Creature Commandos Star Teases Nina Mazursky's Possible Resurrection (Exclusive)

Creature Commandos killed off Nina Mazursky in the Season 1 finale, but it might not be the end of the road.

Nina‘s life tragically ended when her attempt on the Princess’ life went haywire, and a distraction from Weasal gave her target the upper hand—enough to stab Nina multiple times.

The worst part about Nina’s death, outside of how tragic it was to lose such an innocent character, was how entirely avoidable it was. Had Nina just waited another minute, she’d still be alive.

Yet, there don't seem to be any doors open for her to return from the dead.

By contrast, GI Robot (the hardest team member to get right, according to the showrunner) died earlier in the show’s run but was casually given a new body in the finale's final moments. Though understandably, he is a robot, and robots tend to stick around.

Zoë Chao Teases Nina Might Return in the Future

"She Could Come Back In Other Ways..."

The Direct: "Now the real question: Did you ever try to convince James Gunn to keep you around a little longer?"

Zoë Chao: One of the first things he said to me when I met him was, 'I'm so sorry.' And I was like, I know I'm really happy to be here, but I don't want to get too attached because it's not for long. Someone said, you know, she could come back in other ways. And I was like, 'Okay, tell me more.' Who knows? We'll see. But, I feel very lucky that I got to play her for a season.

The Direct: "I feel like, if there is a Season 2, you know, The Bride could be a little haunted by what happened. You could show up that way. I think the door is open.

Chao: Okay Russ! I'm copying and pasting to James.

The Direct: "If you were given a second chance to be any other DC hero or villain in live-action or animated, who would you want to take a stab at now that Nina is off the table, generally speaking."

Chao: I'm not super well-versed yet. I study, and I shall learn, but I've always, I mean, this is funny because I play like a half-human, half-fish, so then when I say Catwoman, I'm like being a traitor. But I love that Catwoman is just such a martial arts genius. That feels [like it] would be right.

How Could Nina Return in the Future?

When James Gunn first teased that characters from Creature Commandos might crossover to live-action one day, no doubt many were hoping that Zoe Chao’s Nina Mazursky was on the list. Now, sadly, the finale has seemingly dashed those hopes.

It's hard to see how Nina could be brought back from the dead.

One option could be with The Bride, who might feel the need to dabble in the methods that created her to bring back the sister she unjustly lost. However, undoing Nina’s death could do a disservice to the character’s impactful storyline in the series.

Thankfully, Creature Commandos Season 2 has been officially greenlit.

Hopefully, fans will be able to see more of Nina through flashbacks and similar storytelling techniques.

This hypothetical story could see The Bride haunted by the unexpected guilt of losing Nina. A great way to visualize this would be to bring Nina in as hallucinations that consistently bug the Bride.

While it's sad to lose Nina, at least fans had her in the first place. Hopefully, James Gunn will be able to find a way to utilize more of her without undoing the impact of the finale.

