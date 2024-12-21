DC Studios Reveals Wild First Look at the New Flash

Creature Commandos featured a massive nightmare sequence, given to Amanda Waller by Circe, that teased the end of the heroes of the DCU––giving glimpses of characters fans have yet to meet, including Wally West's Flash.

The bleak future, supposedly brought about by Maria Bakalova's Princess Ilana Rostovic's evil plans, saw mainstay heroes Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman impaled on stakes.

Behind them, many other heroes can be seen, including Vigilante, Judomaster, Peacemaker, Supergirl, Hawkgirl, and more.

Wally West Flash, Starfire, and Gorilla Grodd Confirmed in Nightmare Sequence

While speaking to The Direct's Russ Milheim, Creature Commandos showrunner Dean Lorey confirmed the identity of some of those hard-to-identify characters in Episode 4's Nightmare Sequence.

After The Direct listed off names like Starfire and Wally West's Flash, Lorey confirmed that "yeah," those characters were included in the silhouettes alongside a dead Wonder Woman and a crucified Superman.

While it remains unconfirmed exactly where the corpse of Wally West's Flash appears amongst his dead comrades, he seems to be in the far background behind Wonder Woman and Hawkgirl:

This is the first confirmation of Flash's presence in the DCU - and a wild first look at him considering his unalive body. With it being Wally West, this likely indicates that he will be a part of the upcoming Teen Titans movie in development.

When asked if the big gorilla next to Princess Ilana Rostovic was Gorilla Grodd (in one of the many brief flashes of the future), Lorey paused and noted that he "think[s] it was Grodd."

The showrunner went on to talk more about what It was like working on such a unique, fun scene:

"It was a lot of fun. We spent a lot of time on that sequence, as you might guess. I don't know that it's representative, necessarily, of anything that James [Gunn] has planned in the DCU outside of the show, just because I simply don't know... But, it was a lot of fun to be able to work with those characters, and in particular, The way that we were dealing with them was like, that's not something you get to do a lot... We went through a lot of different iterations of characters. You know, there were other characters that we had that ultimately aren't in there."

The Flash Is Here! But What Other Big DCU Heroes Are Missing?

Seeing that the DCU will be getting a version of the Flash is undoubtedly exciting for many. While it seems like an obvious inclusion, thanks to The Flash film bombing, some feared the character would be on ice for a long time.

Perhaps that's why this is Wally West's version of the character and not Barry Allen. The inclusion of both Wally and Starfire does seem to bode well for the Teen Titans movie, which is currently being written by Ana Nogueira.

There were lots of heroes clearly visible in Creature Commandos' big sequence, but some big names weren't there.

When it comes to already confirmed characters in the DCU, there was no sign of the recently cast Green Lanterns Hal Jordan and John Stewart (or Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner).

Anthony Carrigan's Metamorpho, who was recently glimpsed in the new Superman trailer, doesn't get his own spike either. Other major Justice League players such as Cyborg, Martian Manhunter, and Aquaman were also absent.

It is worth pointing out that a handful of the silhouettes are nearly impossible to identify, so they could be anyone, leaving a lot of wiggle room continuity-wise.

Even more interesting than the scene itself is how Lorey noted that he isn't sure how representative the sequence is of what he is planning for the DCU. At the end of the day, these teases could be of very little importance.

Surely, James Gunn would have known that fans would devour every frame and look for any possible clue. Many will be taking these character designs as confirmations for what these characters will look like when they hit live-action.

At the very least, it's probable that Maria Bakalova's Princess Ilana Rostovic isn't the endgame for the DCU, and her story will likely wrap up by the end of Creature Commandos Season 1.

But, at the very least, the appearance of any of the heroes in Episode 4's nightmare sequence is hopefully a promise of their upcoming debuts in the DCU.

Creature Commandos airs new episodes every Thursday on Max.