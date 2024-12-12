DC Studios Reveals Wild First Look at the New Wonder Woman

DC Studios gave fans a particularly surprising look at Wonder Woman from the upcoming DCU reboot.

It has been a disappointing couple of years for Diana Prince after the confirmation that Gal Gadot will not reprise her role as Wonder Woman in the new DCU. However, following her portrayal in the DCEU, a new actress will take over the iconic character as James Gunn and Peter Safran build their new universe.

As of writing, fans are still waiting to find out when this universe's Princess of Themyscira will make her official debut alongside DC's other top names.

DC Studios Shocks Fans With First Look At Wonder Woman

At the end of the latest episode of Creature Commandos, "Cheers to the Tin Man," a teaser for next week's episode was included, with a captured Cerci showing Waller and her squad the apocalyptic future she was trying to prevent.

This new teaser showed more dead superheroes like David Corenswet's version of Superman, including Wonder Woman, impaled on spikes. Diana's iconic tiara is even given extra prominence in the foreground, spattered in blood.

Alongside Diana are other heroes, as seen in the image above from left to right: Milly Alcock's Supergirl, Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl, Booster Gold, Wonder Woman, and Damian Wayne.

Unlike Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, this version isn't sporting a gladiator skirt but her classic star-spangled briefs. However, it's unknown if this will reflect her final design in the DCU since this is still just a vision from Cerci.

When Will Wonder Woman Join the DCU In Full?

While this tease of Wonder Woman in the DCU is certainly exciting, Creature Commandos is far from likely to introduce her as a fully-fledged character. For the time being, there are no definitive signs when that could become a reality.

Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters will deliver the Paradise Lost series on Max, a story exploring the earliest days of Themyscira long before Diana Prince's birth. This show will help establish the women-led island nation as a world power, and it should tease Diana's origin story within the new DCU as well.

As of writing, no rumors are pointing to who may be cast as the DCU's Wonder Woman. Outside of David Corenswet's Superman and Aaron Pierre's Green Lantern, none of the core Justice League characters have actors attached to play them.

All of that said, there could still be room for a Wonder Woman solo project with more than half of Chapter 1 still being kept a secret from fans. This means more Wonder Woman news could potentially be on the way shortly, especially considering how popular the character still is.

The DCU is currently kicking off with Creature Commandos on Max before Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

The Direct's Pierre Chanliau was an additional author for this article.