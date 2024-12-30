DC Studios Reveals Unusual First Look at the New Supergirl

Creature Commandos’ fourth episode offered a peek at the DCU’s Supergirl, but it is a bit grim.

The first project in DC Studios' sweeping plan to revitalize the Blue Brand's media slate is Creature Commandos, a sort of supernatural Suicide Squad.

The central team is composed of ghastly beings who must work together towards an ARGUS-mandated common goal.

The DCU’s Supergirl Is Introduced With Her Death

DC Studios

Fans got a first look at the new DCU version of Supergirl in a preview for Creature Commandos Episode 4.

A quick look at a sequence showing the future that Circe was trying to prevent is presented, including the Kryptonian alongside several other DC heroes.

Bodies of major DC heroes can be seen impaled on spikes in a war-torn wasteland. Among the corpses are Wonder Woman, Damian Wayne, and Milly Alcock’s yet-to-be-introduced Supergirl.

DC Studios

It is quite likely that this future for the just-launched DCU will never come to pass, but some would agree that this is a rather unusual manner of introducing one of the franchise’s most recognizable heroes.

When Will Audiences Get a Better Look At DCU Supergirl?

Aside from this grisly fate shown for Kara Zor-El in Creature Commandos, when can fans expect to see a proper image of actress Milly Alcock in costume as the Girl of Steel?

For starters, the first official image of Supergirl’s famous cousin Superman (specifically, David Corenswet’s DCU incarnation of the character) was released in early May, just over a couple of months after filming for 2025’s Superman film began production.

Alcock will headline Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which is expected in cinemas in 2026 and will kick off shooting in early 2025.

So, it stands to reason that DC Studios and Warner Bros. will reveal Milly Alcock in character as the Maiden of Might a month or two following the start of Woman of Tomorrow’s principal photography.

It is worth noting, though, that the more fantastical, sci-fi nature of the film might necessitate more soundstage filming than location shoots, as was the case with Superman, which would put a lid on any early set photos of Alcock leaking.

Whatever the case ends up being, Alcock will make an appearance in Superman. Although it is not known if she will be suited up in that movie, moviegoers won’t need to wait too long to see Supergirl, regardless.

DC Studios’ Creature Commandos’ next episode streams on Max on Thursday, January 2.