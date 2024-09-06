DC Studios Announces Exactly When Its Rebooted Movie-TV Universe Will Start

The birth of a universe! The rebooted DCU’s first project has an official release date.

After struggling for years at the box office, Warner Bros. named James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-CEOs of DC Studios. The pair was tasked with revamping and revitalizing the DC media slate, including live-action shows and movies, animation, and even video games.

The Dawn of a New Era for DC

DC Studios

DC has officially confirmed that the animated series Creature Commandos will premiere on December 5 exclusively on Max, via X (formerly Twitter).

The streaming show stars a supernatural team of misfits on a Suicide Squad-style mission.

Creature Commandos’ release is significant as it kicks off DC Studios’ rebooted DCU. The series comes ahead of July 2025’s James Gunn-directed feature film Superman, which stars David Corenswet as the titular Big Blue Boyscout.

So, even though Creature Commandos is the DCU’s first project, it’s intended as a hors d'oeuvre. Gunn still firmly views Superman as the "true start of everything."

More DC Fun in the Pipeline

DC

There looks to be a plethora of dynamic DC projects coming fans’ way. Aside from Creature Commandos and Superman, a Kara Zor-El-centered movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is currently in pre-production with House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock as the Maiden of Might herself.

Not only that, but Lanterns, a live-action series following Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan is presently in the casting phase, with names like Josh Brolin, Ewan McGregor, and Matthew McConaughey floating around for Hal.

Beyond this, projects are in development that will focus on the Dynamic Duo, Batman and Robin (Batman: The Brave and the Bold) time-traveling, tech-enhanced hero Booster Gold, the island home of Wonder Woman (Paradise Lost), and the ruthless head of ARGUS, Amanda Waller. Plus a handful of others.

At a rate of about two films and two series a year, Gunn and Safran’s DCU has a lot of ground to cover. Several more movies and shows have also reportedly yet to be announced. The first chapter of this new slate has been given the title of Gods and Monsters.

DC Studios’ Creature Commandos drops on Max starting December 5.