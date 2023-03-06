James Gunn Announces DC Studios' Chapter 1 Is Way Bigger Than Expected

DC Studios' top executive, James Gunn, gave fans an exciting update teasing more to come in the DCU's upcoming Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate.

In late January, Gunn officially announced nearly a dozen projects that will make up the new Chapter 1 slate, starting off his run alongside Peter Safran developing a new story featuring DC's biggest heroes and villains.

Currently, this slate includes five movies and five TV shows that will begin coming to the big screen and HBO Max in 2025, utilizing classic characters like Superman and Wonder Woman while also highlighting new faces like the Creature Commandos and Swamp Thing.

And while plenty of progress is already being made on the start of this slate, there seems to be a number of other entries that haven't been made public yet.

James Gunn Teases Many More DCU Projects

Responding to a fan's question on Twitter about what percentage of the DCU's Chapter 1 slate has already been unveiled, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn announced that "less than half" of the slate's movie & television series have been made public.

In January, Gunn showcased ten new mainline DC projects set to hit screens in the coming years. Until now, fans were expecting only a handful of additional films and shows to be added to this slate, but Gunn's latest update indicates that at least 20 titles will make up DC Studios' Chapter 1 when all is said and done.

Discussing his plans for the DCU in an interview shortly after his Chapter 1 announcements, Gunn teased the idea of this being “a world where superheroes exist” and have been around for some time. He also noted that this story is much more planned out than the MCU was in the early stages, with Warner Bros. gathering a team of writers that will completely work out the whole adventure:

"We’re coming into a world where superheroes exist and have existed for some time in one form or another, and that’s the universe. And so we are telling a big, huge central story. Except for, I think, we’re a lot more planned out than Marvel from the beginning, because we’ve gotten a group of writers together to work that story out completely."

During a chat with the press after the announcement, via ComicBook.com, Gunn was also asked about the franchise’s eight-to-ten-year plan and whether it was two or three chapters long. Gunn noted that two chapters are planned out for the next decade, although those movies and TV shows don't close off the story as a whole:

"We already know. The eight to 10 year plan is two chapters and there’s an ending to our basic story that we tell there, but it’s not the ending of the universe. So now, will Peter and I be here beyond that time?"

