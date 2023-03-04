Every New DC Superhero Movie In James Gunn's Slate, Ranked by Excitement Level

The anticipation surrounding the DCU's plan to introduce a new slate of superhero movies is high.

DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran made a splash when they announced exciting things for the DCU, giving fans a sneak peek of what lies ahead for the rebooted franchise.

While SnyderVerse fans are rejecting the studio's plans, a good chunk of the DC fanbase is looking forward to new takes on Superman and Batman. Now, here's every theatrical project - not counting the planned Elseworlds movies - ranked based on fans' current excitement.

5.) Swamp Thing

DC

Swamp Thing is set to cap off DCU's Chapter 1, with Peter Safran sharing that the movie will "investigate the dark origins" of the titular monster through the perspective of horror.

While the upcoming DC horror movie is last on the list, the unfamiliarity of the fanbase with the character may have contributed to that.

Still, James Gunn teased exciting crossover possibilities for Swamp Thing within the new DCU, saying that the franchise is "one-upping" the "mashup quality" of seeing the MCU's Rocket Racoon standing next to Thor by incorporating this aspect with the titular horror character.

Who knows? Swamp Thing's meeting with Superman and Batman down the line could elevate the character's popularity like never before.

4.) The Authority

DC

The Authority is another wildcard on the DCU's list, considering it will explore a brand-new team of characters that casual fans may have never heard of. Think of it like the MCU's Guardians of the Galaxy when it was first announced.

However, it is higher than Swamp Thing on the list due to Gunn and Safran's exciting comments about the project during the DCU slate announcement and its unique premise.

The upcoming movie is set to explore a team of "heroes" that uses extreme methods to protect the planet, with Safran describing them as "kinda like Jack Nicholson in A Few Good Men" while Gunn noting that he's "really excited" to introduce them.

While an eventual Justice League team will be introduced for the DCU, it will be interesting to witness how Superman and co. reacts to the Authority's methods.

3.) Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

DC

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is in the middle of the pack due to the hero's connection to her cousin, Superman.

Moreover, the movie's unique take on Kara Zor El also skyrocketed anticipation from fans, with Gunn teasing that it would introduce a "much more hardcore" version of the heroine.

While Melissa Benoist had a memorable performance as Supergirl on television and Sasha Calle will have her own spin as Kara in The Flash, seeing a Supergirl guided by Gunn's vision is an exciting prospect alongside the eventual crossover with DC's heavyweights.

2.) The Brave and The Bold

DC

It isn't surprising that another Batman movie is high on the list, mainly because The Brave and The Bold will offer several new things to DCU fans: the introduction of Damian Wayne and the Bat Family.

On top of the fact that fans are highly praising Grant Morrison's Batman comics (the inspiration for the DC movie), Gunn's promise of seeing a "very strange sort of father-son story" is an intriguing selling point for a movie about the Dark Knight.

Seeing Batman as a father while exploring the dynamic of Bruce and Damian Wayne in live-action will definitely be a sight to see for DC fans.

1.) Superman: Legacy

DC

There's no denying that Superman: Legacy is DCU's most important project since it has the potential to make or break the rebooted franchise.

While confirming that "it's not an origin story," Safran said the movie will mark "the start of the DCU."

Gunn already hyped up the project by stating that it's a "four-quadrant film that should speak to everyone in the world," cementing its importance to the DCU's vision.

Superman: Legacy is poised to set the tone for the new DCU since the titular hero will serve as its anchor.

Superman: Legacy is set to premiere in theaters on July 11, 2025.