James Gunn Announces Casting for First DCU Show Is Nearly Done

James Gunn, the leading executive behind the new DC Universe (DCU) is already well underway in developing his new slate, recently teasing that his first new project is almost finished with casting.

Gunn and his partner Peter Safran recently announced their plans for the DCU’s Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate, which will kick off in 2025 with Creature Commandos. This animated feature on HBO Max will bring an entirely new cast of characters to the forefront while also bringing back a couple of returning actors from Gunn’s past work.

While it's still unclear exactly how Creature Commandos will fit into the larger narrative, it's expected to serve as the opening to Chapter 1 on HBO Max before Superman: Legacy opens the theatrical slate in July 2025.

And with it being an animated feature, plenty of time will need to be alloted for production once the rest of the cast is filled in behind-the-scenes.

DCU Chapter 1 Project Almost Done Casting

DC

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn revealed on Twitter that he's almost done with the casting process for Creature Commandos, which will be the first new project in Warner Bros.' Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate.

When asked by a fan if there was any news on the series, Gunn noted that casting was almost finished and that production will kick off in the near future:

"Starting production; almost done casting."

