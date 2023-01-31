James Gunn Reveals First Photo of New DC Universe With Creature Commandos Image

As the DCU embraces a new chapter, DC Studios boss James Gunn unveiled a special look at its fresh slate with an image from the Creature Commandos HBO Max animated show.

The new DCU is in full swing, with the universe filled with established characters alongside exciting newcomers.

One of them is the Creature Commandos, a team of otherworldly characters that need to work together for an unknown mission. And now, here's what to expect from the upcoming animated series.

The First Look at James Gunn's New DCU

During its official slate announcement, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn shared the first look at Creature Commandos, showcasing the team's diverse cast of members:

DC

The upcoming animated series will feature seven members, namely Rick Flag Sr., Nina Mazursky, Dr. Phosphorus, Eric Frankenstein, G.I. Robot, Weasel (Sean Gunn portrayed the character in 2021's The Suicide Squad), and the lead character, the Bride of Frankenstein.

The image also acts as the first look at Gunn's rebooted DC universe.

Creature Commandos is a seven-episode animated series for HBO Max. Gunn wrote all of the episodes, with the show already in production.

In DC Comics, the Creature Commandos revolve around a group of monsters teaming up to fight Nazis in World War II. Original members include Frankenstein's monster, a werewolf, a vampire, and a gorgon.

Based on the image above, Gunn's version is confirmed to take a more modern approach.

The Suicide Squad filmmaker explained that the decision to move forward with animated content allows their creative collaborators to “tell stories that are gigantic, but without spending $50 million an episode.”

Gunn also mentioned that the voice actors of Creature Commandos would jump ship to live-action in the DCU's future.

Collider shared the first plot details of Creature Commandos, confirming that Viola Davis' Amanda Waller is responsible for assembling the black ops team filled with monstrous creatures.

DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran then offered high praise for Gunn's writing of the animated show, saying that he's "staggered at the caliber of the scripts:"

"We’ll see how everything else comes, but the screenplays are amazing.”

Why Creature Commandos is DCU's First Entry

James Gunn is a known masterclass in storytelling when it comes to putting together a group of misfits to work together.

The DC Studios boss has already proven this with the Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad movies, and there's reason to believe that he can pull it off with Creature Commandos.

Given that Gunn was able to show fans a first look at Creature Commandos, the animated series may be released sooner rather than later.

If that's the case, then it's quite fitting that a similar project that has the vibe of Guardians and The Suicide Squad will kickstart the DCU (though Peter Safran described Commandos and Waller as “aperitif” for the rebooted universe).

Showcasing Creature Commandos first will allow fans to glimpse the rebooted DCU before fully immersing themselves in the much bigger entries such as Superman: Legacy and The Brave and the Bold.