DC Studios' Reboot Just Cast Its First New Character (Official)

DC Studios just announced who has been cast as the first new character of the DCU's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters.

Despite Superman: Legacy launching James Gunn and Peter Safran's theatrical slate, it's not the first project of the reboot.

That title belongs to Creature Commandos, a seven-episode animated feature for HBO Max spotlighting an ensemble of characters both old and new and whose casting announcements have officially begun.

DC Studios' First New Character Revealed

DC

As reported by The Wrap, Frank Grillo has been cast as Rick Flag Sr. in DC Studios' upcoming project, Creature Commandos.

This news follows Grillo's own announcement that he's making the jump from the MCU as Crossbones to James Gunn's new DCU.

In the comics, Rick Flag Sr. led the original Suicide Squad during World War II before joining Task Force X. He was known for his leadership, penchant for protocol, and sense of duty.

The character is seemingly the father of Rick Flag Jr. who was played by Joel Kinnaman in 2016's Suicide Squad and 2021's The Suicide Squad.

Marvel

While Grillo has been cast to voice Rick Flag Sr., he's expected to have more to do in the future.

James Gunn has said Creature Commandos' voice actors will likely play their characters in live-action as the DC reboot progresses.

Why Creature Commandos Casting Is a Long Game

Along with Rick Flag Sr., Creature Commandos is a seven-member team including Nina Mazursky, Eric Frankenstein, G.I. Robot, Dr. Phosophorus, the Bride of Frankenstein, and Weasel.

Sean Gunn is already confirmed to be voicing Weasel after having played the character in 2021's The Suicide Squad.

But now that DC Studios confirmed Grillo's casting, further announcements are likely to follow, especially since James Gunn claimed he was "almost done casting" back in February.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see who else has been tapped to join Frank Grillo and Sean Gunn for the series. After all, not only was voice talent and on-screen acting chops required, but also a long-term commitment to this burgeoning franchise.

Creature Commandos is expected to debut on HBO Max in 2025.