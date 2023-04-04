DC Studios' Reboot Just Got Its First New Actor (Confirmed)

The first actor joining James Gunn's new DCU who was not present in the previous universe has finally been confirmed.

As Gunn sets course to conduct a soft reboot of the DCU, keeping around some stars while recasting other key players, nobody's roles are safe.

Ben Affleck's Batman, Henry Cavill's Superman, and Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam are already officially out the door ahead of the reboot.

Currently, the only confirmed returning stars are Viola Davis' Amanda Waller in her own HBO Max series and Sean Gunn's Weasel in Creature Commandos.

James Gunn's DCU Finds First New Actor

Marvel Studios

Speaking to ComicBook.com, the MCU's Crossbones actor Frank Grillo confirmed he would be making the jump to DC Studios, making him the first actor not returning from a prior role to be cast in James Gunn's new DCU reboot.

Grillo shared that after being left "disappointed" by his role as Captain America's villain in the MCU, he's decided to give the comic book movie genre another shot, this time now at DC:

"I think there was more meat on the bone [with Crossbones at Marvel]. I was disappointed, which is why I went over to DC.”

This isn't Grillo's first tease of a jump to DC, having previously shared the blue brand's logo on his Instagram change while hinting "the only constant in life is change" and promising "something's coming."

DC

The actor also commented several "fire" emojis under James Gunn's post of the Creature Commandos team artwork, perhaps teasing that may be the DC project he will be getting involved with. After all, the DC Studios CEO did confirm the animated they have "already cast" some members of the crew.

Grillo has even teased that he may be working with Ron Perlman - with whom he co-starred in the 2019 western Hell on the Border - in his DC outing.

