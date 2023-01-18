Chris Pratt Will ‘Probably’ Join New DC Universe, Says James Gunn

DC Studios CEO James Gunn revealed he expects Chris Pratt and other members of the Guardians of the Galaxy cast to join his new DCU slate.

James Gunn has spent much of the last decade working in the superhero game, and he has made plenty of friends along the way in the talent he has collaborated with at both Marvel and DC - with the Guardians of the Galaxy cast particularly having turned into something of a family, both on and off the screen.

When Gunn first took the jump over to DC, he brought Guardians of the Galaxy veterans Michael Rooker and Sean Gunn with him for The Suicide Squad. And even in coming back to Marvel for Guardians Vol. 3, his DC collaborators Chukwudi Iwuji and Daniela Melchior both came along for the ride.

So now that Gunn is placed to stick around at DC Studios to serve as the architect for the next DCU slate, many are wondering which of his Marvel comrades might be joining him for the ride - especially now that Vol. 3 will be bringing the tale to an end for this roster of the Guardians.

Chris Pratt Might Jump Ship From Marvel To DC

DC

In a recent interview with Empire, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director, and DC Studios co-CEO, James Gunn hinted that Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt, along with several of the other Guardians stars, will "probably" join his new superhero universe.

Gunn listed off several actors from his Guardians cast as being "like [his] family" before revealing that he expects to re-unite with them down the line, "probably at [his] other job" as DC Studios CEO:

“This cast are like my family. I cannot tell you how close I am to Chris Pratt and Pom [Klementieff] and Dave [Bautista] and Zoe [Saldaña] and Karen [Gillan]. But I also know I will work again with all those people individually again. Probably at my other job.”

The director also noted that while finishing off Guardians Vol. 3 is currently his "day job," planning out his DCU slate has been more of “a very healthy part-time job that’s at least another 40 to 60 hours a week.”

James Gunn Keeps His Favorite Actors Close

Over the years, the Guardians of the Galaxy have truly become a family, with that bond only growing closer across their MCU appearances. Clearly, that dynamic also translates to the cast and crew in the real world, who have stuck by each other through controversies and even James Gunn's short-lived firing.

With the Guardians expected to bow out of the MCU in just a few short months, the group will be much freer to take on other roles and commitments. Now that their close friend will be leading his own superhero studio, it makes sense that at least a few would make the jump for short or long-term roles.

Some have even already expressed interest in joining the DC family, such as Dave Bautista, who has already offered a run-down of how he would bring Batman villain Bane to life. Whether that particular fan casting comes to life remains to be seen, but there will surely be an abundance of opportunities.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5.