Chris Pratt Breaks Silence on Potential DC Superhero Role With James Gunn

As James Gunn's DCU is poised to introduce DC heroes played by new actors, a key MCU veteran addressed the possibility of jumping ship to the world of the Justice League.

Gunn's takeover of DC led many to speculate which cast member from the MCU's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise could join him in the DCU, and one of them is Chris Pratt.

The director already hinted that Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt, along with several of the other Guardians of the Galaxy stars, will "probably" join the DCU. This remark led to different theories on which DC character the actor would portray, with some speculating that he could portray Booster Gold or Guy Gardner.

Chris Pratt Responds to Joining James Gunn's DCU

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Comic Book Resources (CBR), Chris Pratt, who portrays the MCU's Peter Quill aka Star-Lord from James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, talked about potentially joining the DCU.

While Pratt pointed out that Gunn hasn't offered him any parts in the rebooted universe yet, the Jurassic World star admitted that he would answer the phone if the DC Studios head decides to call him for a part.

Pratt also noted that he will "let the fans" tell him which character they would like him to play in the DCU:

"As far as DC characters pan, I don't know. I will let the fans tell me what they would want me to do. I don't have anything official to announce. I haven't spoken to James Gunn in any capacity to where he's offered me anything like that. But listen, I love the guy. You know, he's one of my best friends. I totally believe in him. And if he calls me, I am answering."

