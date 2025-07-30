Twisted Metal Season 2 Star Stephanie Beatriz and Cast Tease Their Crazy Tournament Contestants

Twisted Metal Season 2 is finally almost here, and it'll feature the tournament that fans have been waiting for since the show first hit Peacock. With Season 2, Anthony Mackie's John Doe and Stephanie Beatriz's Quite find themselves back together and thrown into a chaotic competition that sees the victor granted one wish.

The Direct sat down with the cast behind the exciting video game adaptation, where they helped break down where this new season finds their characters.

Stephanie Beatriz teased that when it comes to Quite's relationship with John, "She's definitely moved ahead as a driver with John." The actress added how the character "was often in the passenger seat," but "now she's driving, and she's pretty damn good at it." While the two's love story is far from over, Beatriz made it clear that "you can't have two people in the driver's seat."

When it comes to Superman actor Anthony Carrigan's Calypso, the big bad villain of Season 2, the actor teased that "you really don't know what to trust" when his "severely unhinged" character is involved. He further explained that Calypso "draws his power from... keeping people guessing."

As for where Sweet Tooth is as Twisted Metal Season 2 picks up, Joe Seanoa explained that the killer clown is "continuing his hunt for fame and for recognition" as he "essentially [travels] the world trying to become the most well-renowned killer." As it turns out, such a feat isn't so easy at the end of the world, which leaves Sweet Tooth to find out "that there are many other very acclaimed killers throughout the post-apocalyptic wasteland."

The entire list of cast members we were able to speak to include Stephanie Beatriz (Quite), Anthony Carigan (Calypso), Joe Seanoa (Sweet Tooth), Mike Mitchell (Stu), Michael James Shaw (Axel), Saylor Bell Curda (Mayhem), Patty Guggenheim (Raven), Tiana Okoye (Dollface), Lisa Gilroy (Vermin), and Richard de Klerk (Mr. Grimm). The full interviews can be found below!

Twisted Metal Season 2 starts streaming on Thursday, July 31, 2025, on Peacock.

Stephanie Beatriz on How Quiet Has Changed With Dollface and Her Evolving Relationship With John

"I Would Also Surround Myself With Badass Women."

Season 1 of Twisted Metal ended with Quiet forcing John to go inside the walls like he always dreamed. Not long after, she's met with a big surprise: John's long-lost sister, Dollface. Now, Quiet has become a member of their clan and is living a whole new life.

The Direct: "Quiet is now firmly a member of the dollface clan. How has this group changed her, and why is it kind of a perfect fit for her?"

Stephanie Beatriz: Well, I mean, as a woman, I would also surround myself with badass women. If it was the apocalypse, I think it's probably one of the safest places. I think being a sort of protege, I guess, of Dollface, has been really good for Quiet, because she sees what it takes to kind of like be a leader. I don't know that she wants to necessarily take on that role, but she's like, witnessing what it kind of takes to do that and to put yourself out there in that way. And I also think it's just, this world is one where you've got to survive. And this is a pretty big group, and it's pretty well protected. They've got a lot of members. They're really strong fighters. They look out for each other. So, it is a community. They built a small community for themselves. And I'm hoping that once the tournament gets announced, and all things are kind of shifting around, right? Like all bets are off. Some of the dolls are still all about community, and some of them are only out for themselves. So it kind of—once the tournament is announced, Quiet kind of target again shifts, right? And so now she's all about, well, I want to bring the walls down. I want to do this for the dolls, but I also want to do it for the world. I want to do for everybody, so that the haves and the have nots are now on equal footing.

The Direct: "Eventually, Quiet and John are going to be united. Can you tease to the audience how that dynamic may change and evolve now, since we've last seen it, and especially now that these two people have gone through different experiences in their time?"

Beatriz: It's been seven months [since they've] seen each other. John's been inside those city walls, and Quiet's been on the outside. And for Quiet, I think she didn't really think there was a chance that she and John were going to be together again. She's moved on a little bit in her sex life. She's moved on in the way that she kind of handles herself. She's moved on quite a bit. She's definitely moved ahead as a driver with John. She was often in the passenger seat. Sometimes he would let her drive, but now she's driving, and she likes it, and she's pretty damn good at it. So what happens now? I mean, you can't have two people in the driver's seat. Are you still a team? Can you can you go back to being a passenger? You switch off? What happens? I think that's a sort of in a way, it's really reflective of adolescent relationships, and that sort of moment when people decide, maybe there are other people in the world to have sex with, other than my high school girlfriend, to have more experiences, and maybe I need to see more of the world, and not just lock into this one person, or maybe they are exactly who I wanted this whole time. Yeah, that's the journey of the second season for the two of them.

Anthony Carigan on Approaching Calypso and Not Being Able to Trust Anything

Calypso Is "Giddy" Over Having Power Over People.

While Calypso was teased in Twisted Metal Season 1, Season 2 sees the character fully realized for the first time in the form of Anthony Carigan and a truly luscious wig.

Calypso is a supernaturally inclined, god-like man who has promised to grant the wish of the sole victor in his Twisted Metal tournament.

The Direct: "Calypso is always putting on a show. There's obviously his tournament, but there's also [the] mask he puts on during his interactions. How did you work to find this unique persona of this God-like character who is desperate for attention, doesn't seem to really know what he wants himself and often comes across as inauthentic in many ways? You never really know where he is."

Anthony Carigan: Well, I think one of the great things about not just the character, but the world we're in, is you really don't know what to trust and I think a lot of where Calypso is coming from, and kind of where he draws his power from, like many malignant narcissists, is by keeping people guessing, right? You actually don't know what his intentions are. And there's a power there, and there's a control there that I think he just eats up. And he loves having that control, and yeah, he's giddy over it.

When asked what the driving force is behind Calypso that keeps him going in this post-apocalyptic wasteland, Carigan had a short and sweet answer: "toxicity:"

Carigan: Can I just say toxicity? You can unpack it any way you want, but like, the guy is just severely unhinged.

Joe Seanoa on Sweet Tooth's Journey In Season 2 and Maybe One Day Hearing His Voice Under the Mask

"He's Essentially Traveling the World to Become the Most Well-Renowned Killer."

Sweet Tooth is the iconic image behind the Twisted Metal franchise and Season 2 will see the ruthless, crazy killer somehow get even zanier. While the voice of Sweet Tooth is performed by Will Arnett, the physical performance is thanks to Joe Seanoa.

The Direct: "Can you tease how [Sweet Tooth] changed in this upcoming season, and also, he's got this unique rivalry with Mr. Grimm. What's going on there?"

Joe Seanoa: Season 1 was kind of a Sweet Tooth's awakening. You know, he's left the comfort of Las Vegas, and now he's essentially traveling the world trying to become the most well-renowned killer. And, you know, obviously, on his trek, he is finding out that there are many other very acclaimed killers throughout the post-apocalyptic wasteland, and it's a little bit of a pain in the ass to get your stats up... He's continuing his hunt for fame and for recognition. He so desperately craves the love of the public, and he's doing what he does best, and unfortunately for the world, that's slaughtering people. It's him kind of going through this process of trying to surmount his goal. But at the same time, this great rival from the past appears, who was kind of rivaling him in this very arena, being the best killer in Mr. Grimm. And obviously, there's some very hard feelings there, and though he did his best to leave him for dead in BlackField, lo and behold, Grimm has found his way out to the tournament and into being a pain in the ass to Sweet Tooth.

The Direct: "When are we ever going to get to hear your on-set performance? Where's the Joe cut?"

Seanoa: Probably somewhere on the cutting room floor. Yeah, I get the question all the time, and it's funny, like I really like what me and Will [Arnett] have kind of put together. And, you know, I'm a big proponent of if people are receptive to it, they like it, you know, don't go switching up the recipe. But yeah, I'm very flattered that people do want to hear it. It's a tremendous bit of a tip of the hat...

Mike Mitchell on Stu's Surprising Fate and Status Quo

"Stu Has What a Lot of People Say Is Little Brother Energy."

The last time audiences saw Mike Mitchell's Stu, he seemed to be about to be murdered by Sweet Tooth. Instead, as Season 2 of Twisted Metal picks up, Stu is not only alive but besties with the killer clown.

The Direct: "When we last saw Stu, it wasn't looking so great for him. However, not only is he alive and well, but he is inexplicably besties with the killer clown that almost ended him. Can you just tease how that friendship came to me and just Stu's new situation as Season 2 opens up?"

Mike Mitchell: I'd say that Stu has what a lot of people say is little brother energy. I don't think he has a lot of role models [or] a ton of friends. He's not the brightest bulb, and I think that Sweet Tooth has shown him this way to survive. And this is in the divided States of America. And he's kind of like, I'm gonna follow this lead as long as I can. He's taking a liking to him. And I think for Stu, anyone showing any sort of, you know, the tolerability for him is all that he needs. And he's surviving, and not only surviving, but he's thriving. Sweet Tooth is really showing him the ropes. I think that's where the relationship starts. I think Stu is the guy who also sees the bright side of everyone, including, you know, serial killer clown man.

Michael James Shaw on Bringing Axel's 'Saw'-Like Wheels to Life

"The Whole Process Was Like Being a Big Kid Again

Michael James Shaw brings Axel to life in Twisted Metal Season 2, a character who has one of the most visually iconic vehicles in the franchise (just behind Sweet Tooth's ice cream truck). The vehicle in question is just two large wheels with Axel strapped in the middle, both hands attached to either side; it's as insane as it sounds.

The Direct: "There are a ton of fun vehicles in this franchise, in the show, but how awesome was it to be able to be gifted basically a mobile Saw trap as your vehicle of choice, and how practical was that setup that you got to deal with while filming all of your scenes as Axel?"

Michael James Shaw: It was awesome how they came up with it. Sophie, one of the props designers, came up with the idea and had it manufactured. And I just remember the first time stepping into it, you walk into the shop, and there's this massive struggle. It's bigger than me. So, when I walked up to it, I was like, oh my god, I get to, like, roll around in this thing. The whole process was like being a big kid again, and getting to play around and just play make-believe with a bunch of other weirdos. But no, I feel like the props team, they did a really fantastic job bringing [Axel's] wheels to life. And I mean, every car on the show is spectacular. My other favorite was, there's an El Camino. It's like, lime green. It's a little hood. It's got a bucket seat on the back with a machine gun, so, you know, if you catch Axel right now in that one, you know why.

The Direct: "Those gloves look pretty clunky. Were they as clunky as they looked?"

Shaw: It took a while to get dexterity. It's a matter of a learning curve, but I played into it because I couldn't, like light a cigarette... So, eventually I got better with it. But you know, it was as a learning curve, definitely.

Saylor Bell Curda on Mayhem's Unique Relationship With Quiet

"It's So Supportive and It's So Wacky and It's So Beautiful."

In Twisted Metal Season 2, Saylor Bell Curda plays an original character to the show named Mayhem, who squirms her way into the Doll Face community and Calypso's tournament. From there, she forms an unexpected relationship with both Quite and John as the season progresses.

The Direct: "Saylor for you, Mayhem forms a very close bond with Quiet as the season progresses. Can you tease why those two are perfect for one another, and how Mayhem kind of becomes an integral part of their existence?"

Saylor Bell Curda: It is amazing, because I feel like me and Stephanie [Beatriz's] relationship in real life is very similar, but almost the opposite of what Mayhem and Quiet have. Stephanie, honestly, like [all the cast], truly, like, very immediately on set, just felt like a family, like, very supportive, very encouraging, having talks with... Also just being like The youngest and a little bit nervy... Their dynamic is very chaotic, in a way that makes so much sense for them. It's almost like Quiet just teaches her how to maintain her chaos and use it in the correct way, rather than, you know, you just don't see that. You don't see a relationship where one is honing the other skills for murdering. She teaches me throughout this entire series. It's so supportive and it's so wacky and it's so beautiful.

Tiana Okoye Teases Doll Face's Unexpected Story and Sibling Reunion

"Be Prepared for Doll Face and John to Just Pull Your Heart Strings a Bit."

At the end of Season 1 of Twisted Metal, it was revealed that Doll Face was John Doe's long-lost sister that he didn't know he had. In Season 2, Tiana Okoye joins the party to bring the character to life, as she joins Calypso's deadly tournament.

The Direct: "Doll Face's reveal as John's sister was a shock at the end of last season. Can you tease how that inevitable reunion is gonna go down, and the kind of unexpected direction your story's gonna go into as the season unfolds?"

Tiana Okoye: I would say, be prepared for Doll Face and John to just pull your heart strings a bit. I think it's a beautiful reconnection that they share, and it's going to propel the journey and the tournament forward, and I'm excited for people to see it and hopefully hear what they think about it.

Patty Guggenheim's on Raven's Character and Taking the Reins From Neve Campbell

"She Has This Really Tough Exterior, But Like, She Is Really, on the Inside, Is Very Soft."

While Neve Campbell played a character named Raven in Twisted Metal Season 1, Patty Guggenheim comes into Season 2 as a new, different Raven, one who is truly in charge and will do everything she can to get the happy ending she feels she deserves.

The Direct: "You [were able] to take the reins from Neve Campbell with this Raven character. Can you just talk about you know that, but also working to make sure that your version of Raven was the signature version, who is also driven by this truly tragic backstory."

Patty Guggenheim: It's so funny because when I auditioned, it was not for Raven, it was for a different character. Well, no, the part was Raven, but they named it something different. They named it Zanita. So, when I got the part, I was like, Oh, my God. I was like, asking my friends who are deep into 'Twisted Metal', who is Zanita? I was like, she's a mail woman, or she's a parking meter attendant. And I was like, are they gonna have to tie the hair? So I talked to MJ, and I was like... What are you talking about? You're Raven. I was [excited]. It was a very fun shocking reveal to me. And then, because I watched the first season, I was just like, I mean, I loved Neve forever... When I was 13, she was the host [for SNL], and I was like, in love with her, and 'Scream.' I was like, oh my god, I am in love with her. So I was like, Okay, well, I'm gonna have to only just bring what I can to this, because there's no way to, like, compare or contrast. [This Raven] has to be her very much own person who's like, here to run this show and get a job done. So, that's how I had to look at it. And then the relationship she's doing all of this for was, like, I don't know, it's her heart. I know she's has this really tough exterior, but like, she is really on the inside, is very soft and wants this like gooey love story, but like, she just doesn't want to let anyone in. It's her driving force, yeah.

Lisa Gilroy Reveals What Drives Vermin

Vermin Was "Born Like a Bug In a Bunch of Swampy Goo..."

Lisa Gilroy plays the wretched and vile Vermin, who is one of the many new faces participating in Calypso's tournament in Twisted Metal Season 2.

The Direct: "Vermin is quite the character to say the least. In your mind, what is her backstory that you created? Where did she come from? What did she go through in order to become the person that we get to see go through this tournament?"

Lisa Gilroy: That's a great question. Russ, I'm gonna tell you something right now. I'm probably the worst actor you're ever gonna interview, because something like a back story, is something I simply don't consider... It was so fun because she's like a cartoon character of a person, just to, like, you know, dick around and make jokes. And I know that she comes from the Florida swamplands. I guess in my mind, she was like, born like a bug in a bunch of swampy goo and has come to ruin everyone's lives.

When asked what the main drive behind Vermin is, outside of the wish the character makes for Calypso's tournament, is that she is unexpectedly "on the hunt for friendship:"

Lisa Gilroy: I think Vermin's kind of like on the hunt for friendship. I know her main thing is that she wants to exterminate humanity and let the bugs take take over. But I think deep down, she wants friends, and [we got to] shoot some really fun stuff, like me and Stephanie and Stephanie and Patty together. And you can just really feel how much Vermin wants the girls to like her, which is just so me in my real life, also.

Richard De Klerk on Mr. Grimm's Rivarly and Drive

"Grimm Wants As Many Souls As Possible."

The Direct: "Richard, you are Mr. Grimm, an iconic character in the franchise who also has a feud with Sweettooth. Can you talk about what exactly is going on between those two characters?"

Richard De Klerk: I mean, I can tell you that I hate his guts. I mean, Sweetooth is his nemesis. And I feel like Grimm is Sweet Tooth's nemesis.

The Direct: "You have a supernatural angle to your character, which is a ton of fun. What was it like getting to dive into the crazy of that and juggling those multiple personalities?"

Klerk: It was a dream come true. I mean, whenever I would get scripts, I would sit in my trailer, I'd sit at my kitchen table and look in the mirror and figure out which voices would fuck with someone the most. It was a dream come true.

As for what drives Grimm in this desolate post-apocalyptic landscape, Klerk noted that he feels like "Grimm wants as many souls as possible."

The full interview with the cast and showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith can be viewed here: