Twisted Metal Season 2 Trailer Promises the Video Game Story Fans Have Been Waiting For

Season 1 of Peacock's Twisted Metal introduced audiences to a wildly unique and crazy post-apocalyptic world that fleshed out the iconic game series in ways fans did not expect. However, it never included the one thing that the original games were known for: a massive tournament of vehicular combat.

Sure, there was plenty of car combat in Season 1, with its finale featuring quite the match-up of contestants, but it was not a tournament. Thankfully, Season 2 of Twisted Metal promises that the tournament fans have been waiting for is finally here.

The story picks up right where Season 1 ended, following John Doe's (Anthony Mackie) realization that he's been unwittingly recruited into a deadly tournament run by the one-and-only Calypso (Anthony Carrigan, who also starred in the recent Superman film as Metamorpo). The prize? Calypso will grant the winner any wish their heart desires.

Joining John in the tournament is Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz), the love of his life, who was torn away from him in the Season 1 finale. Joining her will be plenty of familiar and new faces, including Sweet Tooth (Will Arnett & Joe Seanoa), Dollface (Tiana Okoye), Vermin (Lisa Gilroy), Axel (Michael James Shaw), and more. Twisted Metal Season 2 will premiere with three episodes on Thursday, July 31, on Peacock, with new episodes airing every Thursday.

The full trailer can be viewed below:

Fans of Anthony Mackie will be excited to know that the fan-favorite actor will return to the MCU in next year's much-anticipated Avengers: Doomsday.