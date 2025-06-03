New Superman Movie Merch Spoils the Secret Child of 1 Main Hero

New merchandise from the upcoming Superman movie spoiled that one of the film's biggest heroes will be a parent upon being introduced to the new DCU. While parenthood has already been explored on occasion in earlier DC projects, both under James Gunn's watch and prior to it, an unexpected new child will take the spotlight in the franchise's first movie.

A new tie-in book for DC Studios' Superman spoiled that Metamorpho has a secret child in the movie. While Metamorpho has largely gone under the radar in most of the movie's marketing campaign, outside of a few quick shots of him in trailers, this DC newcomer will have his own thrilling subplot in the DCU's first solo movie.

Listed by Amazon, DC Studios released a children's book titled, "SUPERMAN: Friends and Foes! (Step into Reading)," which included a never-before-seen baby character named Baby Joey. Tying into the upcoming Superman movie, this character has bright green skin, a slightly large skull, and uniquely-shaped ears.

DC Studios

Additionally, the book offers a description of the infant, confirming him to be Metamorpho's son in Superman. Additionally, other details hint at him being kidnapped in the movie, leading to Metamorpho having to make a difficult decision on who to align himself with:

"Baby Joey is Metamorpho’s toddler son. When Joey is taken, Metamorpho must choose between working with Superman or Lex Luthor."

DC Studios

This is the first time fans have heard about the child of Metamorpho, who will be played by Logan star Anthony Carrigan in DC Studios' Superman. Known for powers that include stretching, elasticizing, and contorting his body into various shapes and sizes (similar to Marvel's Mr. Fantastic), his child may have some of those same abilities as well.

Carrigan is one of a bevy of stars leading the way in Superman, including David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced. Directed by James Gunn, this cast will help tell the story of Superman's early days as a hero on Earth, fighting the battle against Lex Luthor as he looks to exert his own power over Metropolis. Superman will debut in theaters on July 11.

What To Expect From Metamorpho and His Son in Superman

DC Studios

Looking at Metamorpho's place in Superman's story, he could be a potential wild card due to Lex Luthor seeking to capture him and possibly experiment on him. His powers could come in handy for a villain of Lex's intelligence and brilliance, who is looking to rid the Earth of otherworldly beings like Superman before they threaten his way of life, as he believes.

The trailers and marketing have teased Metamorpho being able to transform part of his body into Kryptonite, which is well-known to be Superman's biggest weakness from DC Comics. While his son may simply be leverage for Lex in his quest for Metamorpho to be a counter against the Man of Steel, the baby may have his own powers that rival those of his father, making him equally dangerous.

Currently, plot details are largely being kept secret ahead of the movie's release, with Metamorpho and his son's place in the story being arguably one of the plot's biggest mysteries to solve.

This baby could potentially end up being one of Superman's MacGuffin-type plot points, meaning he may be somebody Superman keeps a close eye on through much of the story as he works through how to stop his archrival, Lex.