James Gunn's Superman will include a significant change to one of its main villains when it soars into theatres later this year.

The upcoming super-powered blockbuster will feature some major villains from across DC lore, including Lex Luthor, Ultraman, and the matter-manipulating Metamorpho.

However, as is the case with most comic book movie adaptations, some of these characters will be slightly altered, with director James Gunn putting his own spin on characters fans have come to know and love on the page.

Metamorpho Gets a Big Change in Superman

DC Comics

Several new looks at Superman revealed a big change for one of its supervillain characters.

Anthony Carrigan's Metamorpho looks to have undergone a bit of a makeover in his transition from the page to the screen, with a new look ready for his theatrical debut.

DC

Instead of his traditional skin-tight speedo, the shape-shifting supervillain will wear large, baggy shorts almost resembling wrestling trunks. This marks a significant change for the DC Comics character, side-stepping the look he is known for from DC lore for something more grounded in the real world.

DC

Fans were first made aware of this change by way of some newly unveiled looks at Superman merchandise featuring the character as well as a sneak peek of the villain included in the movie's latest 'Superman Day' teaser (read more about the 'Superman Day' teaser here).

Aside from this slight outfit change, the Superman take on Metamorpho seems fairly comic-accurate, featuring the character's iconic white, ribbed face and purple/orange body.

What To Expect from Metamorpho in Superman

DC Studios

Metamorpho is just one of many villains set to put their stamp on James Gun Superman, but that does not make him any less critical.

First introduced in The Brave and the Bold #57 in January 1965, Metamorpho has taken on plenty of DC Comics heroes over the years, with David Corwenswet's Man of Steel being just the latest.

The character was once a great adventurer known as Rex Mason, who, after coming into contact with an ancient meteor that fell to Earth, gained the power to transform his body into any known element.

This set of powers will be an exciting prospect to see brought to the big screen, given their unique properties among other characters brought to life across comic book cinema.

As for how the character will factor into Superman's gripping DCU plot, he will almost surely be a secondary threat to Corwenswet's titular Kryptonian.

While Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor has been branded as the movie's primary antagonist, Metamorpho joins a large swath of other DC Comics villains to appear in the film.

Given that the big-screen epic will follow a Superman who has already been saving the people of Earth for several years, one would assume that he would have developed a few rivalries with some super-powered big bads, and Metamorpho is likely one of them.

Perhaps Anthony Carrigan's character will be seen early in the film to establish this version of Superman's prolific early years, showing several villains he has already encountered.

He may then come back into the picture later in the movie, as Hoult's Lex Luthor is predicted to unleash some of the threats that Superman has come to blows with on the world (like in the All-Star Superman comic the movie is based on) following a siege on the Fortress of Solitude.