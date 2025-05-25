DC Studios Unveils First Look at Kryptonite In James Gunn's DCU

The latest Superman trailer finally unveiled what Kryptonite looks like in James Gunn's DCU and potentially teased how it will affect David Corenswet's Clark Kent. The official Superman trailer has answered a lot of questions fans have had about the upcoming movie. For example, it showcased Nathan Fillion's Green Lantern powers for the first time and may have even spoiled one character's redemption arc.

For the first time, Green Kryptonite was showcased within James Gunn's DCU in the official trailer for Superman. The element was only briefly showcased during the three-minute trailer, still leaving much to the imagination, but the footage did spoil that one important character will be using Kryptonite to subdue Superman (and it is not Lex Luthor).

DC Studios

In the Superman trailer, the first instance of Kryptonite popping up came during a scene where Superman is interacting with Metamorpho. For reference, Metamorpho will be played by Anthony Carrigan (who played Victor Zsasz in the Gotham TV series), and is a character who can form any element or elemental compound at will.

DC Studios

A brief shot in the latest trailer featured Metamorpho forming some crystals in his hands, but then a second shot showcased a green glow coming from Metamorpho's left hand. It is also important to note that, in that specific shot, Superman is on his hands and knees, seemingly sick and affected by the Kryptonite.

DC Studios

Due to its green color, it is obvious that Metamorpho is forming Green Kryptonite in the scene. Since Kryptonite can be deadly to Kryptonians like Superman, it is clear that Metamorpho could pose a formidable opponent to the Man of Steel in Superman.

There are other types of Kryptonite, but Green is the most common, which, as mentioned, is the type that Metamorpho is using in the trailer.

It is also worth noting that some fans have theorized that another shot from the trailer directly shows how Clark will be affected by Kryptonite in the upcoming DCU film.

DC Studios

Specifically, one shot of the trailer features Clark lying on a bed at the Kent farm in Kansas. While on the bed, he looks rather ill, which is one giveaway that he could be suffering from Kryptonite poisoning, but when taking a closer look, the veins on his neck and face look to be more prominent than normal, and also look somewhat discolored.

The most likely scenario for what is going on during this scene is that Superman will probably have some kind of run-in that involves Kryptonite, and, after being injured, will return home for help.

It is also worth noting that the origin of Kryptonite differs between versions of the element. For example, Green Kryptonite, which is the most common, actually comes from the planet Krypton. The element made its way to Earth after Krypton's destruction. However, Blue Kryptonite was not a natural element from Krypton at all. Instead, it was created by using the Duplicator Ray on a piece of Green Kryptonite and does not harm Kryptonians at all.

It is possible that Gunn could introduce multiple types of Kryptonite throughout the DCU, but Green Kryptonite will likely be the main focus of Superman.

Superman is set to be released on July 11, 2025. The film is written and directed by James Gunn, and will serve as the first film in Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU. Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen (find out why Gisondo decided not to read the comics here).

Why Is Metamorpho Using Kryptonite on Superman?

Some may be a bit surprised to see Metamorpho using Kryptonite on Superman. After all, Metamorpho is considered a hero, and actor Anthony Carrigan already confirmed that he would be playing a superhero role instead of an antagonist while speaking to Deadline:

"I’m thrilled to be a part of it. I’m honored to be playing this part, and I’m playing a hero. So, on top of everything, that’s pretty rad."

So, it is clear that Metamorpho isn't necessarily trying to injure Superman for his own gain, so what exactly is he doing?

In a blink-and-you-will-miss-it sequence during the Superman trailer, a woman can be seen in the cell beside Metamorpho. Most likely, that woman is Sapphire Stagg, who is also being held prisoner by Lex Luthor.

The most likely scenario is that Lex is using Metamorpho to create Kryptonite for his own benefit and using the character to keep Superman subdued. He likely told Metamorpho that, if he didn't comply, he would kill Sapphire Stagg.

For reference, Sapphire Stagg and Metamorpho have historically been in love with each other across the source material.

So, Metamorpho is likely not creating Kryptonite because he wants to or because he has anything against Superman, but he is probably afraid of what could happen to Sapphire Stagg if he doesn't do what Lex says.