Leanne Netflix Show Family Tree (With Pictures)

Netflix's Leanne has a family tree that breaks down due to the betrayal of the titular character's husband, Bill. The 16-episode comedy series from Chuck Lorre (the creator of another hit comedy, The Big Bang Theory) follows the story of Leanne, whose life takes a drastic turn after her husband of 33 years decides to leave her family behind to start fresh with another woman.

Amid her struggles because of Bill's infidelity, Leanne manages to lean on her family as her support system while still using humor to cope with her sadness.

Netflix's Leanne Family Tree Is 3 Generations Deep and Includes 10 Relatives & Characters

Netflix

Leanne Murphy

Netflix

Leanne Murphy is a proud grandmother and wife to Bill, but her life is driven to madness due to her husband's cheating scandal. Leanne couldn't imagine that Bill, who has been married to her for 33 years, would cheat on her and decide to be with another woman.

As a result, Leanne chooses to move forward, but she struggles because Bill is still trying to apologize for what happened. While there is a part of Leanne that still wants to bring Bill back to her life, she contemplates about choosing him again or trying to be independent and love someone else who will stick with her no matter what.

Carol

Netflix

Carol is Leanne's younger sister, and she serves as her primary support system throughout the Netflix series. As the family's black sheep and a two-time divorcee, Carol finds a new purpose by helping Leanne recover from her emotional ordeal.

Although Carol uses humor and sometimes brutal remarks to keep Leanne in check, the series establishes that Carol deeply cares for her and her family (even though their parents don't see her as a perfect daughter).

Mama Margaret

Netflix

Mama Margaret (played by Cordially Invited star Celia Weston) is Leanne and Carol's adorable mother with a heart condition. Margaret adores Bill so much, and it becomes complicated because she is unaware (at first) of Bill's cheating fiasco with her daughter.

Margaret is a lovable and conservative matriarch who is not afraid to die. As a firm believer in true love, she tries to fix Bill and Leanne's marriage, but a shocking revelation about Bill's mistress prompts her to side with her daughter after all.

Daddy John

Netflix

John (portrayed by Slinky voice actor Blake Clark in the Toy Story franchise) is the tough yet loving family patriarch and Leanne and Carol's father. He has an old-school upbringing and also likes Bill as Leanne's husband.

While he can be quite reckless at times, he loves his family the most, which is why he also tried to fix Bill and Leanne's marriage by having the "talk" with Bill during one road trip.

Bill Murphy

Netflix

Bill is Leanne's ex-husband, who cheats on Leanne with another girl. While he tries his best to apologize to Leanne and her family, his life comes crashing down after his mistress broke the news that she is pregnant.

Before the cheating scandal, Bill was an ideal husband and a good provider. He even treated Leanne's parents and Carol as his own family, which is why his betrayal was devastating to them.

Tyler Murphy

Netflix

Tyler is Leanne and Bill's son, who has a newborn and another baby on the way. Tyler is a loving son and husband and basically the epitome of a good guy.

He is seemingly trapped in a toxic relationship with his wife, Nora, but he doesn't appear to have the courage to address the issue.

Josie Murphy

Netflix

Josie Murphy is Leanne and Bill's reckless daughter who seemingly idolizes Carol's unorthodox ways in life.

Although she is 30 years old, she has no direction in life, and she appears to embrace the mystery of adventure instead of finding her real purpose.

Andrew

Netflix

While he is technically not part of the family tree (yet), Andrew Madden is soon to become a member because he is Leanne's new boyfriend.

As an FBI agent, Andrew becomes involved in Leanne's life after a wanted man named Dylan pretends to be Carol's boyfriend. Andrew and Leanne eventually hit it off, and they started their blossoming romance midway through the 16-episode series.

Faye

Netflix

Faye is Bill's mistress (and new girlfriend), who tries to make amends with Leanne by apologizing and wanting to become friends. Faye and Bill met after they hit it off during a dentist appointment.

After the shocking reveal that she is pregnant, Leanne dismisses her anger toward her and they start to build a relationship.

Nora

Netflix

Nora is Tyler's controlling wife who wants to build a big family with him (even if he doesn't want to oblige). While her presence is limited, it's reasonable to assume that she is quite distant from the family because she doesn't make an effort to build a connection with them.

Co-created by Chuck Lorre and Susan McMartin, Leanne stars Leanne Morgan, Kristen Johnson, Graham Rogers, Hannah Pikes, Ryan Stiles, Celia Weston, and Blake Clark. Leanne premiered on Netflix on July 31, 2025.