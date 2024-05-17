Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal unpacks the secrets of the controversial website that sends shockwaves into a plethora of married couple's relationships.

Directed by Toby Paton, Netflix's new docuseries revolves around the dating site Ashley Madison (a website used by millions of married men who want to have an affair) and a cast of personalities involved in it in some way.

In July 2015, the said site was hacked, leading to the exposure of the users' information.

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal premiered on Netflix on May 15.

The Real People Who Appeared in Netflix's Ashley Madison Docuseries

Evan Back

Evan Back

Evan Back is a former employee at Ashley Madison (he worked for the company for 10 years).

Evan jokingly points out that the site's biggest competitor is the Bible due to the infidelity that they are promoting.

Instagram: @bobosfatdaddy

Sam Rader

Sam Rader

Sam, a YouTube vlogger, is one of the users from Ashley Madison whose data was exposed due to the massive cyber attack.

He is married to Nia Radar and they regularly film their day-to-day lives and upload it on YouTube.

In Episode 1, Sam shares his love story with Nia before it comes crashing down because of the data leak.

Speaking with TUDUM, Sam clarifies that he is not angry at the site and the hackers:

“I’m not angry at Ashley Madison, definitely not angry at the hackers. I was already on a horrible path when Ashley Madison was advertised to me. Of course, it’s frustrating that they didn’t keep my data safe, but I just see it as the Lord exposing me and bringing [me] out of the darkness

Instagram: @sampaulphoto

Nia Rader

Nia Rader

Nia Rader is Sam's wife who opens up about her marriage with her husband Sam and how it was affected by the shocking revelation of Ashley Madison's data breach.

In the same interview with TUDUM, Nia revealed that their family was "all very supportive" throughout the ordeal in 2015:

“Our family were all very supportive and understanding that as humans — broken humans — we make mistakes.”

Instagram: @niagirl9

Marc Morgenstern

Marc Morgenstern

Marc Morgenstern is the former creative director at Ashley Madison. His brother, Darren, was the founder of the dating site.

Marc explains the origins of the site's name, sharing that Ashley and Madison were the two most popular girl names back then, so they decided to move forward with the branding.

Claire Brownell

Claire Brownell

Claire Brownell is a tech reporter from The Financial Post who shares her insight about the rise and fall of the Ashley Madison website.

She also explains the dangers of inputting one's personal information on the site, such as their sexual fantasies.

Rob

Rob

Rob, another client of Ashley Madison, explains the reasoning behind his decision to join the site, pointing out that he did not want to get divorced then.

According to him, one of the advantages of the site is the fact that he was able to specifically choose what he was looking for due to the inclusion of certain filters.

Amit Jethani

Amit Jethani

Amit Jethani is the former Director of Product at Ashley Madison. He shares that "secrecy and discretion" were the two aspects central to the site's brand.

Jethani says that it was apparent that employees of Ashley Madison were not seen in a positive light due to the nature of the website in general.

Cathy

Cathy

Working as a customer service representative at Ashley Madison for four and a half years was a daunting task for Cathy.

Cathy says that she is 100% monogamous, but clarifies that she does not judge people who are not.

She also explains that she received calls from wives about unexplained charges on their cards from their site (without knowing that it was their husbands' doing).

Stephanie

Stephanie

Another client of Ashley Madison who joins the cast of the docuseries is Stephanie.

Stephanie admits that maintaining a monogamous relationship is hard, saying, "It was hard to be with just one person." It is even difficult since she is a sexual person.

She is also Rob's wife and she lets her husband sleep with other women.

Joel Eriksson

Joel Eriksson

Joel Eriksson is the cyber security consultant whom the folks at Ashley Madison approached during the data breach that happened in 2015.

Joel reveals how he worked on the mishap surrounding Ashley Madison then. He is described by his peers as one of the best hackers in the world.

Andre Catry

Andre Catry

As a cyber forensics expert, Andre Catry worked together with Joel Eriksson in July 2015 to find out the specifics of Ashley Madison's data breach.

He took charge of leading the investigation since he saw that the head of the site had no direction about the required steps needed to be done.

Christi

Christi

Christi has been married for over 30 years to her husband, John.

She shockingly unveils in the docuseries that Ashley Madison played a part in their marriage after her husband's name emerged in the site's data breach.

Joseph Cox

Joseph Cox

Joseph Cox, a journalist writing about cybersecurity and the digital underground, is part of Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, & Scandals' cast as he shares his experience in covering the site's data breach In July 2015.

Bryce Evans

Bryce Evans

Bryce Evans is a retired superintendent of the Toronto Police Force who appears in the Netflix docuseries.

He was tasked to investigate the data breach in 2015, with him informing the team from Ashley Madison that cooperation was required. However, he also mentions that "a lot of stuff was not being shared" by the site's higher-ups.

Michelle McGee

Michelle McGee

Michelle McGee is a former adult entertainer, tattoo model, and former Ashley Madison ambassador.

She appears in Episode 3 to reveal how Ashley Madison painted her as a villain (the cheater who destroys marriages) after her debacle involving Jesse James.

All episodes of Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal are now streaming on Netflix.

