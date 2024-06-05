A dark history is revisited alongside a cast of actors who recreate key moments in World War II in Netflix's Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial.

Directed by Joe Berlinger (Paradise Lost, The Ted Bundy Tapes), Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial highlights Adolf Hitler's rise to power and the Nuremberg Trial through the perspective of journalist William L. Shirer who is the author of The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich.

The six-episode docuseries used AI to give way to Shirer's narration. It also includes cinematic recreations of what transpired during Hitler's terrifying reign.

Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial premiered on Netflix on June 5.

Every Main Actor & Interviewees of Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial

Interviewees:

Francine Hirsch

Francine Hirsch, a professor and historian from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, joins the conversation in Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial as she recounts how crucial the Nuremberg Trials were back in the day.

Aside from giving her thoughts about the Nazi's rule, Hirsch is a historian whose expertise revolves around modern Europe mainly focusing on Russia and the Soviet Union.

Francine published two books titled Empire of Nations: Ethnographic Knowledge and the Making of the Soviet Union and Soviet Judgment at Nuremberg: A New History of the International Military Tribunal After World War II.

Devin Pendas

Devin Pendas is a professor at Boston College whose research centers around the war crimes trials that transpired during World War II.

Pendas appears in Episode 1 to give an overview of the atmosphere in the courtroom during the Nuremberg Trials.

Alexandra Richie

Alexandra Richie, author of Warsaw 1944, is part of the cast of interviewees in the Netflix docuseries. She talks about Adolf Hitler's history and impact on the world after World War II.

Christian Goeschel

Christian Goeschel, a historian and the author of Mussolini and Hitler, chimes in on the conversation about Adolf Hitler's family ties where he talks about the Nazi ruler's father and how he changed his surname from Shicklgruber to Hitler.

Goeschel also gives an overview of Hitler's educational background, noting, "He had pipe dreams of becoming a great artist."

Benjamin Carter Hett

Benjamin Carter Hett is the author of The Death of Democracy who gives insight into Adolf Hitler's family and his undying love for his mother (the only person he believes he ever loved).

Hett's book, The Death of Democracy, did a deep dive into the reasons why democracy did not succeed in Germany in the early 1930s.

Richard J. Evans

As the author of The Coming of the Third Reich, Richard J. Evans is part of the conversation in the new docuseries as he also examines Adolf Hitler's family history and how his father beat him while growing up.

Evans also talked about Hitler's failure as an artist and his time served during World War I.

Tiffany N. Florvil

Tiffany N. Florvil is a professor at the University of New Mexico who talked about anti-Semitism in Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial.

Florvil is also an award-winning historian whose work focuses on Europe's modern and late modern periods.

Omer Bartov

Omer Bartov, author of Anatomy of Genocide, appears to reflect on William L. Shirer's time as a journalist during the Nuremberg Trials, noting that he had a huge advantage then because he wrote about "the past that [he] lived in."

Deirdre van Dyk

Deirdre van Dyk is William L. Shirer's granddaughter who is part of the cast of interviewees in Netflix's docuseries.

She reflects on her grandfather's broadcast of what was truly happening in Germany during the height of the war. Deirdre also reveals that her grandpa had a diary of uncensored day-to-day accounts of his experience in the war.

Nicole Eaton

Nicole Eaton is an Assistant Professor at Boston College and the author of German Blood, Savic Soil.

Eaton talks about the events that transpired before World War I.

Anne Berg

Anne Berg, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania, is part of the discussion as she talks about the Treaty of Versailles and how it impacted Germany after World War I.

For the uninitiated, the Treaty of Versailles is described as a "war guilt" clause that forced Germany and the Central Powers to take the blame for World War I.

Doing so led to loss of territories, reduction in military forces, and reparation payments to Allied Powers.

Steve Wick

Steve Wick is part of the cast as he reflects on William L. Shirer's time as a journalist during the Nuremberg Trials.

Wick also serves as Shirer's biographer.

Actors:

Károly Kozma

Károly Kozma brings Adolf Hitler to life in the docuseries.

Kozma previously appeared in The Curse, Kills on Wheels, and Aranyélet.

Balázs Kató

Balázs Kató stars as renowned journalist William Shirer in Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial.

Kató is best known for his roles in Doktor Balaton, Gólkirályság, and Jóban Rosszban.

Lajos Széll Horváth

Lajos Széll Horváth stars as Joseph Goebbels, the minister for Public Enlightenment and Propaganda and the Nazi Party leader in Berlin.

Horváth's other major credits include a role in Mula-To.

Barnabás Bergendi

Barnabás Bergendi joins the cast of actors in this documentary to play one of Hitler's longtime allies, Rudolf Hess.

Bergendi can be seen in The First Two, Brazilok, and Night Express.

István Czira

Alfred Rosenberg (played by István Czira) is Hitler's mentor and one of the main contributors to the Nazi's race hatred movement at the peak of World War II.

Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial is Czira's only major acting credit.

Gábor Sótonyi

Hermann Göring is a commander of the German Air Force and another one of Hilter's allies who is part of the Nuremberg Trials as a defendant. The character is played on-screen by Gábor Sótony.

Similar to István Czira, Sótonyi's only notable credit is his role in Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial.

László Jaszai

László Jaszai plays Ernst Röhm, an officer of the German army and an early Nazi party leader who is described as one of the most violent Nazis during World War II.

Jaszai appeared in all six episodes of the Netflix docuseries and this is his first major acting role.

Scott Alexander Young

Scott Alexander Young portrays Robert Jackson, the chief American prosecutor at the Nuremberg Trial.

Jackson is described as "a practical and fairly politically-minded lawyer."

Young is known for his roles in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Rematch, and Emergency.

Péter Tunyogi

Péter Tunyogi joins the cast as Franz Von Papen, a politician who wants to bring down the Weimar democracy and he is the one responsible for bringing Hitler to the government to co-opt the Nazis.

Tunyogi can be seen in Popcorn und Paprika and Elcserélt szerelem.

All six episodes of Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial are now streaming on Netflix.

