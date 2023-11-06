MCU veteran Mark Ruffalo joins newcomer Aria Mia Loberti in the stellar cast of Netflix's All the Light We Cannot See.

Developed by Steven Knight as a four-part series, All the Light We Cannot See is based on Anthony Doerr's novel of the same name, and it revolves around the story of a blind French girl and a German soldier who meet in France during World War II.

All the Light We Cannot See premiered on Netflix on November 2.

Every Main Actor & Character in All the Light We Cannot See

Here is the main cast of All the Light We Cannot See, with more details below on each actor and their respective character:

Aria Mia Loberti - Marie-Laure LeBlanc

Louis Hofmann - Werner Pfennig

Lars Eidinger - Reinhold von Rumpel

Marion Bailey - Madame Manec

Nell Sutton - Young Marie-Laure

Hugh Laurie - Etienne LeBlanc

Mark Ruffalo - Daniel LeBlanc

Luna Wedler - Jutta

Rosie Hilal - Frau Elena

Annabelle Berridge - Young Jutta

Lucas Herzog - Young Werner

Felix Kammerer - Schmidt

Jakob Diehl - Captain Mueller

Ed Skrein - Herr Seidler

Kata Sarbo - Helga

Pascal Ulli - Dr. Heinrich

Richard Sammel - Dr. Hauptmann

Bernd Hölscher - Bastian

James Dryden - Monsieur Caron

Oscar Hoppe - Institute Bunk Master

Rhashan Stone - Museum Foreman

Aria Mia Loberti is a fresh face in the entertainment industry, and it's quite fitting that she makes her debut as the lead star of All the Light We Cannot See.

Loberti plays Marie-Laure LeBlanc, a blind French teenager who escapes Paris during World War II. She eventually takes part in the Resistance group in Saint-Malo.

Speaking with Netflix's Tudum, Loberti expressed excitement about nabbing her first lead role in the limited series, pointing out that it was unexpected:

“I didn’t expect to find the career I felt like I was supposed to be doing my whole life. I never allowed myself to dream about acting when I was little. It was something I wanted to do, but couldn’t dream about. It was a bit like being a fighter pilot, I think. You just become used to people telling you what’s possible for you and you accept it. So I think that’s the most important thing to me: realizing there’s some other little girl who’s lining up her family’s chairs to do a one-woman show, like I did, but knowing she actually can do this.”

Louis Hofmann - Werner Pfennig

Louis Hofmann

Werner Pfennig (played by Louis Hofmann) is a German teenager who was recruited by Adolf Hitler's army to monitor and track down illegal radio broadcasts to capture the rebel forces.

In the same interview with Tudum, Hofmann described his character as a "genius," noting that he "suffers under [Hitler's] regime" despite being part of the same team:

“He’s got this beautiful gift of being a genius, and I always find it interesting when something so positive brings about something so negative. He’s a genius with radios, but it becomes a burden when the Nazis make use of his skill, and he sort of suffers under the regime. The beautiful thing is — he keeps on trying to hold onto what’s good and that eventually leads him to Marie.”

Hofmann is a talented actor known for his roles in Red Sparrow, Tom Sawyer, and The Adventures of Huck Finn.

Lars Eidinger - Reinhold von Rumpel

Lars Eidinger

Lars Eidinger's Reinhold von Rumpel is a Nazi officer who has a terminal illness. Although his days are numbered, von Rumpel is still out for blood as he tracks down a rare diamond that he believes is the key to extending his life.

Eidinger told Netflix that portraying von Rumpel on-screen allowed him to give fans the opportunity to "identify" with the character:

“I want people to identify with this person. I want to create a conflict for the audience to see themselves in this character, and not give them the opportunity to hold him at a distance and judge him. It’s more about judging yourself.”

Eidinger previously appeared in Babylon Berlin, White Noise, Persian Lessons, and Clouds of Sils Maria.

Marion Bailey - Madame Manec

Marion Bailey

Marion Bailey brings Madame Manec to life in All the Light We Cannot See.

Madame Manec is Marie-Laure LeBlanc's protective aunt who will do anything to put her out of harm's way. Bailey described her character to Netflix as a "tough, warm matriarch ruler of this household."

Bailey has credits in The Crown, Vera Drake, To Have and To Hold, and Peterloo.

Nell Sutton - Young Marie-Laure

Nell Sutton

Nell Sutton portrays the younger version of Marie-Laure LeBlanc.

Director Shawn Levy revealed to Netflix that he cast Sutton before finding Aria Mia Loberti to play the older Marie-Laure:

“At the time, I was already thinking of casting actresses who were blind or low vision to play Marie-Laure, but it wasn’t until I Zoomed with Nell that I realized I just couldn’t have an actress come in and fake it. It was wrong on every level. So, she was the catalyst."

Levy offered high praise to Sutton, describing the actress as someone who has "such an innate sweetness and hilarity:"

“There was such an innate sweetness and hilarity to Nell that just knocked me out. I was instantly obsessed with her, and I think everyone who sees even one of these episodes will share in my obsession.”

All the Light We Cannot See is Sutton's first main role of her young career.

Hugh Laurie - Etienne LeBlanc

Hugh Laurie

Etienne LeBlanc (portrayed by Hugh Laurie) is a member of the French Resistance and Marie-Laurie's uncle.

While he is considered a World War I hero, Etienne had a traumatic experience during his service that eventually damaged him. He helps the Resistance by doing radio broadcasts from his attic to spread the news about the Hitler regime's terrible acts.

Speaking with Netflix's Tudum, Laurie explained how Etienne's trauma affects the character's day-to-day life, revealing that the World War I veteran "developed a neurosis:"

“He became terrified of the outside world and developed a neurosis, which prevented him from ever leaving the house. And it is partly his relationship with Marie that encourages him to begin anew and to actually physically step outside his house, but also emotionally step outside of the trap that he’s built for himself. That’s a very touching element of the story; a slight 'Beauty and the Beast' aspect where he’s trapped in this castle and she’s the one who lures him out into the light, so to speak.”

Laurie has an impressive acting resume, including the likes of House, Veep, The Night Manager, Catch-22, and 101 Dalmatians.

Mark Ruffalo - Daniel LeBlanc

Mark Ruffalo

Playing Marie-Laure's caring father is Mark Ruffalo as Daniel LeBlanc.

Daniel works as a curator at the Museum of Natural History in Paris. Aside from protecting his daughter, Daniel is also responsible for safekeeping a rare diamond and preventing the Nazis from stealing it.

MCU fans may recognize Ruffalo for his portrayal of Bruce Banner aka the Hulk in several projects from the Infinity Saga and Multiverse Saga.

Ruffalo's other credits include The Adam Project, 13 Going on 30, Begin Again, The Normal Heart, and The Kids Are All Right.

Luna Wedler - Jutta

Luna Wedler

Luna Wedler's Jutta is Werner Pfennig's sister whom he left after he was asked to join the Nazis.

Despite being his younger sister, the character serves as Werner's moral anchor. In the series, Werner didn't actually tell his sister about the Nazis's evil schemes.

Wedler is known for her roles in Biohackers, Close to the Horizon, Blue My Mind, and The Forger.

Rosie Hilal - Frau Elena

Rosie Hilal

Rosie Hilal plays Frau Elena, the head of the orphanage where Jutta and Werner Pfennig grow up.

Hilal has credits in projects like Disclaimer, London Road, and No Return.

Annabelle Berridge - Young Jutta

Annabelle Berridge

Playing the younger version of Jutta is Annabelle Berridge.

All the Light We Cannot See is Annabelle Berridge's first main role.

Lucas Herzog - Young Werner

Lucas Herzog

Lucas Herzog plays the younger Werner Pfennig in the Netflix limited series.

Herzog is a talented young actor known for his roles in Tatort and The Showdown.

Felix Kammerer - Schmidt

Felix Kammerer

Schmidt is a new character created for the Netflix adaptation, portrayed by Felix Kammerer.

The character is a Nazi who makes life difficult for Werner after joining their regime.

Kammerer previously portrayed Paul Bäumer in All Quiet on the Western Front.

Jakob Diehl - Captain Mueller

Jakob Diehl

Another character created solely for the four-part series is Jakob Diehl's Captain Mueller.

Mueller joins Schmidt in tormenting Werner, threatening him to not protect Marie-Laure and the rebel forces.

Diehl is known for his roles in The Forgotten Battle, All Quiet on the Western Front, and The Baader Meinhof Complex.

Ed Skrein - Herr Seidler

Ed Skrein

Herr Seidler (played by Ed Skrein) is the owner of the damaged radio that Werner found.

Deadpool fans may recognize Skrein for his portrayal of Ajax in the 2016 Marvel movie alongside Ryan Reynolds. Skrein's other credits include Alita: Battle Angel, The Transporter Refueled, and Midway.

Kata Sarbo - Helga

Kata Sarbo

Kata Sarbo plays a character named Helga in All the Light We Cannot See.

Sarbo previously appeared in Shadow and Bone, FBI: International, and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan.

Pascal Ulli - Dr. Heinrich

Pascal Ulli

Dr. Heinrich is played by Pascal Ulli in Netflix's All the Light We Cannot See.

Ulli's past acting credits include Undercover, Mad Heidi, and Das Boot.

Richard Sammel - Dr. Hauptmann

Richard Sammel

Dr. Hauptmann (played by Richard Sammel) is Werner's intelligent and well-respected professor at the National Institute.

Sammel is known for his roles in Casino Royale, 3 Days to Kill, and The Strain.

Bernd Hölscher - Bastian

Bernd Hölscher

Bernd Hölscher portrays a warrant officer named Bastian.

Hölscher has credits in The Captain, A Hidden Life, and Munich Games.

James Dryden - Monsieur Caron

James Dryden

Monsieur Caron is played by James Dryden in All the Light We Cannot See.

Dryden starred in Ready Player One, The Dig, and Ladhood.

Oscar Hoppe - Institute Bunk Master

Oscar Hoppe

Oscar Hoppe plays the Institute Bunk Master at the National Institute.

Hoppe has credits in Munich: The Edge of War, Paula, and Bad Banks.

Rhashan Stone - Museum Foreman

Rhashan Stone

Rhashan Stone portrays the museum foreman who works alongside Daniel LeBlanc.

Stone is known for his roles in Black Mirror, Hollington Drive, and All About Eve.

All the Light We Cannot See is now streaming on Netflix.