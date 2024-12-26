Squid Game Season 2 features a star-studded lineup of new stars that includes the likes of Yim Si-wan, Park Gyu-young, and Jo Yu-ri.

The sophomore season of the hit Netflix thriller drama series brings Squid Game Season 1 winner Seong Gi-hun right back into the game since he wants to end the brutal game once and for all. This comes even after the ultimate cash prize.

Joining Seong Gi-hun in another round of dangerous children's games is a new batch of players who have no idea what is ahead of them as losers receive deadly consequences.

Squid Game Season 2 premiered on Netflix on December 26.

Squid Game Season 2 Cast: Every Main Actor Who Appears

Lee Jung-jae - Seong Gi-hun

Lee Jung-jae

Lee Jung-jae returns as Seong Gi-hun (aka Player 456) in Squid Game Season 2.

Gi-hun became the grand winner of the Squid Game that transpired during the events of Season 1. While he ultimately became rich, a sense of guilt grew inside him because of all the lives taken by the game.

Despite winning the previous game and bagging the prize money of 456 billion won, Gi-hun decides to re-enter a new version of the game because he thinks that no lives should be taken anymore.

He is determined to put a stop on everything even if it his life is at stake.

Jung-jae recently appeared as part of the cast of Star Wars: The Acolyte on Disney+.

The actor also starred in Hunt, New World, and The Face Reader.

Lee Byung-hun - Front Man

Lee Byung-hun

Lee Byung-hun returns as the Front Man, the mastermind behind the Squid Games.

Season 1 also revealed that his real name is Hwang In-ho, the brother of the detective who sneaked into the island and a former winner of the Squid Games.

The Front Man believes that there is no benevolence left in people, especially after he experienced the game himself in the past.

He wants to make it clear to Gi-hun that there is no good left in this world, and his main goal in Season 2 is to shatter his beliefs and convictions by making it harder for him as he returns in the death-defying games.

Byung-hun is best known for his roles in Our Blues, Concrete Utopia, and Mr. Sunshine.

Wi Ha-joon - Hwang Jun-ho

Wi Ha-joon

Despite seemingly dying after being shot in the chest by his own brother, Detective Hwang Jun-ho returns in Squid Game Season 2. The character is played on-screen by Wi Ha-joon.

Jun-ho's prime motivation to put an end to the game is his love for his brother (aka the Front Man). He works alongside Gi-hun and trains him how to use a gun so that he can protect himself while inside the games.

Given that he already knows the location of the island, Jun-ho is now well equipped to bring some more backup this time around as he tries to convince his brother to end all the shenanigans once and for all.

Ha-joon previously appeared as part of the cast of Gyeongseong Creature. The actor also starred in Graduation, The Worst of Evil, and Little Women.

Gong Yoo - Recruiter

Gong Yoo

Gong Yoo is back as the Squid Games' recruiter/salesman who convinces potential players to join the game, serving as the first point of contact for them and the games' organizers.

Yoo is best known for leading the cast of Train to Busan, Goblin, Coffee Prince, and Goblin.

Yang Dong-geun - Yong-sik

Yang Dong-geun

One of the newcomers in the world of Squid Game is Yang Dong-geun as Yong-sik.

Yong-sik is a new player who has no idea what dangers await him in this brand-new version of the game. He is an immature gambler buried in debt.

Yong-sik and his mother are both in the game, and diehard fans of the series know that one of the later challenges could prove to be both deadly and heartbreaking for the mother-son pair.

Dong-geun is an actor and hip-hop artist who has credits in Secret Playlist, Mubing, and The Forbidden Marriage.

Kang Ae-sim - Geum-ja

Kang Ae-sim

Geum-ja (played by Kang Ae-sim) is Yong-sik's mother who enters the game to pay off her son's debt. However, she is surprised to learn that her son is also a participant of the game.

She is described as a resilient mother who will do everything to provide for her family and protect her son.

Ae-sim is a seasoned Korean actress known for her roles in Jeongsughan Seiljeu, Queen of Divorce, and Tell Me What You Saw.

Kang Ha-neul - Dae-ho

Kang Ha-neul

Kang Ha-neul appears in Season 2 as Dae-ho (aka Player 388).

Dae-ho is an ex-marine and a "macho" guy who exhibits over-the-top masculinity. He utilizes a dangerous survival strategy that places the lives of many participants in danger.

Ha-neul previously starred in Streaming, Love Reset, and Insider.

Yim Si-wan - Myung-gi

Yim Si-wan

Yim Si-wan stars as Myung-gi, a former YouTuber who was caught up in a crypto scam, meaning that he has a lot of debt to pay.

After losing a huge amount of money and causing substantial loss to his subscribers, he becomes a fugitive and he thinks that the game is the answer to both his freedom and regaining his popularity.

Si-wan's notable credits include The Merciless, Emergency Declaration, and Misaeng.

Jo Yu-ri - Jun-hee

Jo Yu-ri

Jo Yu-ri joins the cast as Jun-hee (aka Player 222).

As an independent and persistent individual, Jun-hee joins the game to earn money. Unexpectedly, she encounters her ex-boyfriend, Myung-gi, in the game.

She has a bone to pick with Myung-gi because she once gave her bad investment advice. She is also pregnant and Myung-gi is the father.

Yu-ri is known for her roles in Soolkkundoshiyeojadeul and Mimicus.

Lee Seo-hwan - Jung-Bae

Lee Seo-hwan

After appearing in a minor role in Season 1, Lee Seo-hwan returns as Jung-Bae, Gi-hun's immature friend who is now a player in the infamous game. He has a carefree vibe who shares a strong bond with Gi-hun.

Jung-Bae's unexpected involvement in the game is expected to stir more drama in Gi-hun's attempt to put an end to it.

Seo-hwan also starred in Gangnam B-Side, Okssibuinjeon, and Switch.

Park Sung-hoon - Hyun-Ju

Park Sung-hoon

Hyun-ju is a former special forces soldier and a transgender woman who joins the game because she is short on money for her gender-affirming surgery. The character is played on-screen by Park Sung-hoon.

While she encounters prejudice from other contestants, she manages to show incredible strength and decisiveness throughout the competition.

Sung-hoon has credits in Seon-san, Strangers, and The Glory.

Lee Jin-wook - Gyeong-seok

Lee Jin-wook

Lee Jin-wook plays Gyeong-seok (aka Player 246), an ordinary guy whose daughter has been diagnosed with blood cancer. He joins the game to pay for her child's treatment.

Lee Jin-wook can be seen in The Three Musketeers, Nine: Nine Time Travels, and The Time We Were Not In Love.

The actor also recently appeared as part of the cast of Sweet Home Season 3.

Park Gyu-young - No-eul

Park Gyu-young

Park Gyu-young's No-eul is a former soldier and a North Korean defector who had to leave her newborn behind in the North.

Her sole purpose is to find her child and she works as one of the masked employees in the game.

Park Gyu-young is known for her roles in Dali and the Cocky Prince and The Devil Judge.

She also appeared in the cast of Netflix's Sweet Home Season 2.

Chae Kook-hee - Seon Nyeo

Chae Kook-hee

Chae Kook-hee joins the world of Squid Game as Seon Nyeo, a former Korean shaman past her prime who tells Gi-hun that he has "souls hovering over [his] head."

Chae Kook-hee's notable credits include Dodookdeul, The World of the Married, and Lovers of the Red Sky.

Lee David - Min-su

Lee David

Lee David is part of the cast of Squid Game Season 2, and he plays Min-su (Player 125).

In the game, Min-su is part of the "Thanos team" whose members include youngsters and risk-takers. He doesn't have much confidence in himself, making him an easy target for others to pick on.

Fans may recognize David for his roles in Law School, The Hypnosis, and Itaewon Class.

Choi Seung-hyun - Thanos

Choi Seung-hyun

Thanos (played by Choi Seung-hyun) is a retired rapper who lost his money after being persuaded by Myungi's YouTube video about investing in crypto.

Choi Seung-hyun is a real-life rapper and member of Big Bang. He is also an actor who appeared in Secret Message, Out of Control, and Iris: The Movie.

Roh Jae-won - Nam-Gyu

Roh Jae-won

Roh Jae-won appears as Nam-Gyu (Player 124), a former nightclub employee who teams up with Thanos and acts as his sidekick in the game.

Jae-won is known for his roles in The Agreement, Love at the End of the Country, and Samsiki Samchon.

Won Ji-an - Se-mi

Won Ji-an

Won Ji-an stars as Se-mi, another player who thinks that leaving the game is scarier than risking her life to keep playing. She builds a strong bond with Min-su throughout the competition.

Ji-an is known for her roles in My Heart Is Beating, D.P., and Tell Me Your Wish.

Jun Suk-ho - Woo-seok

Jun Suk-ho

Jun Suk-ho plays Woo-seok, one of the team leaders hired by Gi-hun who tries his best to find the mysterious recruiter in Seoul Metro.

Suk-ho starred in Kingdom, Mubing, and The Roundup: No Way Out.

Oh Dal-su - Mr. Kim

Oh Dal-su

Oh Dal-su appears as Mr. Kim, the man whom Gi-hun hired to look for the recruiter in Squid Game Season 2, Episode 1.

He strategizes with his team to find the recruiter in different stations in Seoul Metro and whoever finds it will be given 500 million won.

Dal-su previously starred in Oldboy, Beterang, and Amsal.

All episodes of Squid Game Season 2 are streaming on Netflix.