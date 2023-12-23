The Marvels star Park Seo-jun leads the strong cast of Netflix's Gyeongseong Creature.

Gyeongseong Creature explores the story of people in 1945 who are in the midst of life and death, doing their best to survive during the era of the Japanese colonization of Korea.

Part 1 premiered on Netflix on Friday, December 22.

Every Main Actor in Gyeongseong Creature

Park Seo-jun - Jang Tae-sang

Netflix

Park Seo-jun brings Jang Tae-sang to life in Gyeongseong Creature.

Jang Tae-sang makes a good living as the owner of Gyeongseong's biggest pawn shop, the House of Golden Treasure. Tae-sang has built the reputation of becoming the city's leader and the dubbed as the so-called "information king" of Gyeongseong.

Tae-sang's arrogance leads to his downfall as he becomes a target of Japanese Commissioner Ishikawa after he discovers his affair with his wife, Yukiko Maeda.

Park Seo-jun recently appeared as Prince Yan alongside Brie Larson in Marvel Studios' The Marvels. The actor also has credits in Itaewon Class, Concrete Utopia, and What's Wrong with Secretary Kim.

Han So-hee - Yoon Chae-ok

Netflix

Han So-hee plays Yoon Chae-ok, a self-proclaimed private investigator specializing in finding missing people.

Yonon Chae-ok is in pursuit of Jang Tae-sang since she is looking for a Japanese painter named Sachimoto and her missing mother. The pair eventually creates a pact to help each other, leading them to a path towards Ongseong Hospital where a mysterious creature resides.

Aside from being a sleuth, Chae-ok is also resourceful and knows her way in and out of the city.

Han So-hee previously appeared in My Name and Nevertheless.

Claudia Kim - Yukiko Maeda

Netflix

Yukiko Maeda (played by Claudia Kim) is Commissioner Ishikawa's wife who becomes romantically entangled with Jang Tae-sang. She is also the daughter of Brigadier General Maeda.

Maeda uses her connection with Tae-sang to retrieve unique items for her benefit. The noblewoman is also the sponsor of Ongseong Hospital, which is later revealed to be the home of a terrifying secret.

Marvel fans may recognize Kim for her role as Dr. Helen Cho in Avengers: Age of Ultron. The actress is also known for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Marco Polo.

Kim Hae-sook - Mrs. Nawol

Netflix

Mrs. Nawol is Jang Tae-sang's loyal right-woman and handler of the House of Treasure pawnshop. The character is played on-screen by Kim Hae-sook.

When Tae-sang's back is against the wall due to Ishikawa's threat, he advises Nawol to sell some of his valuables and observe the ships leaving Gyeonseong for a possible escape plan.

Mrs. Nawol also knows all of Jang Tae-sang's secrets and she is relentless when she chooses to be.

Kim Hae-sook's notable credits include Strong Girl Nam-Soon, My Demon, The Thieves and Start-Up.

Wi Ha-jun - Kwun Jon-taek

Netflix

Wi Ha-jun plays Kwun Jon-taek, Jang Tae-sang's best friend and Korean soldier.

In Gyeongseong Creature, Tae-sang seeks the help of Kwun Jon-taek to enter the premises of Ongseong Hospital due to the connections of the latter's family.

Jon-taek eventually joins his friend since he is also looking for his missing comrade. The character is also part of the resistance against the Japanese, much to his father's dismay.

Wi Ha-jun is best known for his roles in Squid Game and Little Women.

Cho Han-cheul - Yoon Jung-won

Netflix

Yoon Jung-won (played by Cho Han-cheul) is Yoon Chae-ok's father who has dedicated his life to searching for his missing wife whom he hasn't seen for over a decade.

Jung-won teams up with Chae-ok and Tae-sang to uncover the secrets of Ongseong Hospital, leading to a heartbreaking revelation.

Cho Han-cheul previously appeared in The Outlaws and Vicenzo.

Hyun Bong-Sik - Ichiro

Netflix

Hyun Bong-sik is part of the cast of Gyeongseong Creature as Director Ichiro.

Director Ichiro is the leader of Ongseong Hospital who works alongside Lieutenant Kato to capture Koreans and do nasty experiments on them.

Hyun Bong-sik has credits in Destined with You, Nailed, and Three Sisters.

Choi Young-Joon - Lieutenant General Gato

Netflix

Lieutenant General Gato (played by Choi Young-Joon) appears early on during Episode 1 of Gyeongseong Creature.

Gato oversees the operations to keep the mysterious creature at bay while burning hundreds of bodies underground.

Choi Young-Joon is known for his roles in Flower of Evil, Hospital Playlist, and Vincenzo.

Park Ji-hwan - Gu Gap-pyeong

Netflix

Park Ji-hwan plays Gu Gap-pyeong, Jang Tae-sang's loyal butler who advises him to get out of Gyeongseong to evade the threats of Commander Ishikawa.

Mrs. Nawol disregards Mr. Gu's suggestion. Tae-sang then asks him to gather all his informants so that they can find Ishikawa's missing mistress.

Ji-hwan's past notable credits include Yellow Hair, The City of Violence, and Untouchable.

Gyeongseong Creature is now streaming on Netflix.