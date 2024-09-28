Park Seo-jun and Han So-hee return to lead the cast of Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 on Netflix.

Season 1 of the sci-fi Korean series revolves around a dangerous parasitic organism called "Najin" which causes its host to mutate and turn into a terrifying monster.

Gyeongseong Creature's debut season is set in 1945, focusing on Chae-ok's search for her missing mother whom she later discovers as the Najin's main host.

Season 2 puts the spotlight on modern-day Seoul in 2024, but it still focuses on Chae-ok as the main protagonist. Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 premiered on Netflix on September 27.

Every Main Cast Member of Gyeongseong Creature Season 2

Park Seo-joon - Ho-jae

Park Seo-joon

Park Seo-joon returns in Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 as Ho-jae, a character who closely resembles Jang Tae-Sang from Season 1.

In modern-day Seoul, Ho-jae is the owner of a trading company with his friend, Yong-gil. He also suffers from terrible nightmares that could be tied to Jang Tae-Sang's tragic past.

It is later revealed that Ho-jae and Yong-gil are actually private investigators who work on low-profile cases.

Ho-jae then comes face-to-face with Yoon Chae-ok, Jang Tae-Sang's former lover who is shocked to see him due to his resemblance to someone from her past.

Park Seo-joon recently appeared as Prince Yan alongside Brie Larson in Marvel Studios' The Marvels.

The actor can also be seen in Itaewon Class, Concrete Utopia, and What's Wrong with Secretary Kim.

Han So-hee - Yoon Chae-ok

Han So-hee

Han So-hee is back as Yoon Chae-ok and she hasn't aged a day because her mother transferred the najin parasite to her during the Season 1 finale. The parasite can heal wounds and prevent its host from aging.

In the present day, Chae-ok, who uses Silverbill as an alias, still works as a private investigator tasked with finding missing persons and the added upgrade of having a najin inside her is a huge advantage.

Chae-ok reunites with Ho-jae as they unpack the mystery behind Oh Ki-hoon's death.

Han So-hee has credits in My Name and Nevertheless.

Claudia Kim - Yukiko Maeda

Claudia Kim

Claudia Kim reprises her role as Yukiko Maeda, Jang Tae-sang's former lover who is out for revenge after he bombed her home in Season 1.

While fans last saw Maeda being badly injured due to the bombing, she is alive and well in the present day because she also became a host of the najin. This revelation makes her an even more dangerous foe for Chae-ok.

Marvel fans may recognize Kim for her role as Dr. Helen Cho in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

The actress also appeared in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Marco Polo.

Lee Moo-saeng - Captain Kuroko

Lee Moo-saeng

Lee Moo-saeng appears in Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 as Captain Kuroko, Yukiko Maeda's loyal enforcer who brutally attacked Tae-Sang which led to the removal of the najin inside him.

Moo-saeng can be seen in The World of the Married, The Silent Sea, and Thirty-Nine.

Bae Hyun-sung - Seung-jo

Bae Hyun-sung

Bae Hyun-sung portrays Seung-jo, a hired assassin who is in pursuit of the escaped test subjects of Jeonseung Biotech. However, his killing spree causes unwanted attention toward the company.

In a shocking twist, it is later revealed that Seung-jo is Commissioner Isikawa's illegitimate son who also has a najin inside of him. Lady Maede ultimately becomes his surrogate mother.

Hyun-sung is known for his roles in Saja, Dear M., and Miraculous Brothers.

Park Tae-in - Ahn Jong-Hyeok

Park Tae-in

Park Tae-in joins the cast of Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 as Ahn Jong-Hyeok, one of the test subjects of Jeonseung Biotech who are forced to face the newly-transformed monsters brought about by the najin.

Tae-in's notable credits include Doom at Your Service, Star Struck, and Doctor Cha.

Park Sung-Geun - Shin Ji-oh

Park Sung-Geun

Park Sung-Geun plays Shin Ji-oh, the chairman of the Jeonseung Biotech who spearheads the company's efforts to experiment on people using the najin.

Sung-Geun appeared in The Ballot, Stranger, and A Man of Reason.

Heo Joon-seok - Kwon Yong-gil

Heo Joon-seok

Heo Joon-seok portrays Kown Yong-gil, Ho-jae's business partner and fellow private investigator who holds many secrets.

It is later revealed that he is the grandson of Kwon Jun-Taek, Jang Tae-sang's best friend in the past.

Joon-seok previously appeared in Sweet Home, Our Beloved Summer, and Kimaira.

Lee Sung-Wook - Yuh Myung-Jun

Lee Sung-Wook

Lee Sung-wook brings Yuh Myung-Jun to life in Season 2. The character is a police officer who is friends with Ho-jae who later becomes entangled with Jeonseung Biotech's conspiracy.

Sung-wook starred in The Silent Sea, Spiritwalker, and Haepi Siseuteozeu.

Kim Hye-Hwa - Madam Na

Kim Hye-Hwa

Kim Hye-Hwa appears as Madam Na, a bartender who gives Silverbill (Chae-ok) potential clients whenever someone needs her services.

Hye-Hwa can be seen in Sense8, Cold Blooded Intern, and Real.

Han Dong-Hee - Noh Ji-Su

Han Dong-Hee

Han Dong-Hee plays Noh Ji-Su, a detective who works alongside Captain Yuh during the investigation behind Ki-hoon's death in Episode 1.

Dong-Hee previously appeared in The One and Only, Seoul Busters, and Frankly Speaking.

All episodes of Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 are streaming on Netflix.