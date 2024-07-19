Sweet Home is ending with Season 3, bringing this motley cast of characters together for one last post-apocalyptic adventure.

Streaming on Netflix in the U.S., the dystopian Korean drama has wowed audiences with its unique sci-fi world where otherworldly monsters merge to threaten humanity's survival.

After spending the entirety of Season 1 in the confines of a single apartment building, the band of survivors (and former neighbors) ventured forth from their concrete confines in Season 2, searching for a possible way forward for not just them but civilization as a whole.

Every Main Cast Member In Sweet Home Season 3

Song Kang - Hyun-su

Song Kang

Starring as Sweet Home's defacto main character is Song Kang as Hyun-su. Cha Hyun-su started the series as a clinically depressed high school dropout who moved into the city to live in the Green Home Apartment Complex.

While Hyun-su has moved through life fairly waywardly up until when the series starts, the events of Season 1 kick-start his leadership as he helps the residents of Green Home survive after the arrival of the show's dangerous other-worldly threats.

Song Kang has become known as the "son of Netflix" for his significant presence in Korean dramas on the platform. His biggest roles include appearing in My Demon, Escape, and Navillera.

Lee Jin-uk - Sang-wook

Lee Jin-uk

Lee Jin-uk plays the mysterious and smoldering Sang Wook in Sweet Home. Having been a part of the series since the beginning, Sang-wook is a valuable member of the Green Home group, being one of the few that had killed before the world fell apart.

Sang-wook is notably a contract killer who works under the guise of a construction worker before the Emergence, vowing to "punish evil with evil." Since departing from the apartment complex he called home at the end of Season 1, Sang-Wook and Hyun-su have had their differences but have also become close allies.

Lee Jin-uk's previous credits include The Three Musketeers, Nine: Nine Time Travels, and The Time We Were Not In Love.

Lee Do-hyun - Eun-hyeok

Lee Do-hyun

One of the youngest members of the Green Home group is Lee Eun-hyeok. Played by Lee Do-hyun, Eun-hyeok is a former medical student who gave up his studies following the death of his parents.

He lived in the Green Home Apartment Complex until the apocalypse, joining the team to help his fellow residents survive. Eun-hyeok is the brain of the Green Home team, being a valuable resource as they ventured out beyond the confines of their apartment building.

Lee Do-hyun can also be seen in Exhuma, Youth of May, 18 Again.

Lee Si-young - Yi-kyung

Lee Si-young

Another main character on the Green Home team is the former special forces fighter Yi-kyung (brought to life on screen by Lee Si-young). Before the 'end of the world,' Yi-kyung was a soldier in the Special Forces Unit as well as a firefighter.

Season 2 gave fans a taste of Yi-kyung's back story, showing that she was a mother before the series' events and is searching for her husband.

Lee Si-young is best known for appearing in The Birth of the Rich, No Mercy, and SF8.

Ko Min-si - Eun-yu

Ko Min-si

Ko Min-si's Eun-yu is the younger sister of Lee Eun-Hyeok (played by Lee Do-hyun) and a former aspiring ballerina. She lived with her brother in the Green Home Apartment Complex, getting dragged into the group's quest for survival after the show's cataclysmic opening.

Ko Min-si may be familiar to fans of Smugglers, Youth of May, and The Witch: Part 1 - The Subversion.

Jinyoung - Chan-young

Jinyoung

Having joined the series in Season 2, Jinyoung brings to life Chan-young. Chan-Young is a Special Forces Unit soldier in charge of transporting survivors in the wasteland. While other soldiers are unwavering in their commitment to following orders, Chan-Young is willing to break the rules if it saves lives.

Jinyoung's previous credits include Love in the Midnight, The Dude in Me, and 100 Days My Prince.

Yoo Oh-seong - Tak In-hwan

Yoo Oh-seong

Played by Yoo Oh-seong, Tak In-hwan is another new character first introduced in Season 2. He is a commanding general in the Special Forces Unit known for being relentless and cold-hearted. Helping guard survivors who are carrying the monster mutation, General Tak himself may be hiding a monstrous secret.

Yoo Oh-seong can also be seen in 7 Assassins, Don't Cry, Mommy, and Potato Symphony.

Oh Jung-se - Dr. Lim

Oh Jung-se

Dr. Lim (played by Oh Jung-se) could be key in the future of the Sweet Home universe. He is a researcher working with the government who specializes in vaccines. However, in his pursuit to cure the world of its monstrous invasion, he has lost the morals that got him to where is to begin with.

Oh Jung-se is best known for appearances in The Call, It's Okay Not To Be Okay, and Swing Kids.

Kim Moo-yeol - Kim Yeong-hu

Kim Moo-yeol

Kim Moo-yeol plays Kim Yeong-hu in Sweet Home. He is a small child who joins the band of survivors and shows he can hold his own in a post-apocalypse world.

Kim Moo-yeol's other work includes Space Sweepers, Forgotten, and A Muse.

Kim Sia - Kid

Kim Sia

Kim Sia brings to life Sweet Home character Kid. Kid is a mysterious child who crosses paths with the cast as someone who has contracted the monster mutation.

Kim Sia can also be seen in Miss Baek, The Silent Sea, and Kill Boksoon.

Sweet Home Season 3 is streaming on Netflix.

