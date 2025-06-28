Squid Game Confirms Why Myung-gi Kills Hyun-Ju In Season 3 Episode 2

Squid Game Season 3, Episode 2, "The Starry Night," revealed the dumb reason why Lee Myung-gi (Player 333) killed Cho Hyun-ju (Player 120). Myung-gi (aka MG Coin) had luck on his side throughout the first three games despite having a target on his back due to being involved in a cryptocurrency scam in the outside world. His desperation grew even more after learning that his ex-girlfriend, Jun-hee (Player 222), was also a participant in the game and is pregnant with his baby. While he tried to be Jun-hee's knight in shining armor during the hide-and-seek game, his recklessness caused the death of another player who was only there to protect the mother of his child.

Squid Game Season 3 premiered on Netflix on June 27, 2025.

So Why Did Myung-gi Kill Hyun-Ju?

Squid Game Season 3, Episode 2 mainly revolved around the hide-and-seek game, where players are divided into two groups (the red and blue teams). The red-vested participants serve as the hunters tasked to kill the blue-vested members while they try to find the exit within 30 minutes. Myung-gi (333) is part of the red team, while Hyun-ju (120), alongside her allies Geum-ja (149) and Jun-hee (222), are on the side of blue.

Before the game began, Myung-gi promised Jun-hee that he would find and protect her from potential red-vested killers to ensure her and the baby's safety. While he retained his goal of protecting Jun-hee, Myung-gi's strategy shifted mid-game after Nam-gyu (Player 124) influenced him to kill as many blue-vested players as possible to increase the prize money.

As Myung-gi and Nam-gyu went off on their killing spree, Hyun-ju did her best to protect Geum-ja and Jun-hee from the other red players. Making matters more complicated is that Jun-hee unexpectedly gave birth during the game, raising the stakes for Hyun-ju even more to defend her friends.

After defeating another red-vested player, Hyun-ju was able to find the exit. While she could've gone ahead and advanced to the next round, she still chose to be selfless and tell Players 149 and 222 about the exit. However, Hyun-ju soon met her end.

Unaware of Hyun-ju's role in protecting Jun-hee from red-vested players, Myung-gi recklessly killed her after stabbing her in the back to fulfill his goal of eliminating as many players as possible for his financial gain. After killing her, he realized that Hyun-ju was only there to protect Jun-hee, her newborn, and Geum-ja, but it was too late because Hyun-ju succumbed to her wounds. While Myung-gi did not tell Nam-gyu about Jun-hee's whereabouts, the damage had already been done, and Hyun-ju was already dead.

It was dumb for Myung-gi to kill Hyun-ju in the first place because he only needed to kill one blue-vested player to advance. The fact that he succumbed to greed and needless brutality showed that Myung-gi is too far gone, even if he insisted to Jun-hee that he wanted a bright future with her and their baby (read more about what happens next to Player 222 in Squid Game Season 3).

Did Myung-gi Regret Killing Hyun-Ju?

After killing Hyun-Ju, the look of shock on Myung-gi's face made it seem that he regretted his reckless actions, especially after seeing Jun-hee with her newborn baby. However, this didn't mean he had remorse over his actions because he was not a good person.

Before the hide-and-seek game where half of the players are required to kill, Myung-gi had already murdered someone. That person is none other than fan-favorite Squid Game Season 2 character, Thanos, during the all-out brawl that took place before the players' rebellion. Myung-gi had a dark side waiting to be unleashed, and the hide-and-seek game allowed him to showcase it to the other blue-vested players and ultimately, Hyun-ju.

While there was a sense that he was trying to change for Jun-hee and their baby, Myung-gi's participation in the game was driven by greed and survival. Jun-hee's death in the fifth game also took a toll on him, losing more of himself as he advanced to the final round.

The final game further showed Myung-gi's moral decline since he was willing to kill the baby to win the grand prize. This last straw defined Player 333's point of no return in Squid Game Season 3, further cementing his tragic downfall.