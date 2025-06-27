Squid Game Confirms If Player 333 Dies or Lives In Season 3 Episode 6

Squid Game Season 3 revealed the fate of Player 333 in the series' final episode. As one of the new players of the games in Season 2, Player 333 (Myung-gi) is introduced as a YouTuber caught up in a cryptocurrency scam that led to his massive debt (1.8 billion won to be exact). Aside from being a famous content creator known as MG Coin, Player 333 also has ties with the other players, most notably Player 222 (Jun-hee), who is his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his unborn child. As the games progress, it's clear that Myung-gi is a competent player due to being strategic and forming the right alliances.

Squid Game's final season saw Myung-gi become as ruthless and cunning as ever since he wanted to protect Jun-hee and their baby by doing whatever it takes to survive. However, his continued desire to survive while ensuring Jun-hee's safety proved to be his downfall in the end.

Netflix's hit South Korean series returns for its final season as it continues Gi-hun's quest to end the games despite a failed player uprising in the Season 2 finale. Squid Game Season 3 is headlined by its 12 main cast members, led by Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byun-hun, Yim Si-wan, and Yo Juri.

Did Player 333 Die In Squid Game Season 3?

Netflix

Squid Game Season 3 pulled the curtain back even more on Player 333's dark side since he was blinded by his determination to save Jun-hee and his baby. In the fourth game, Myung-gi teamed up with Nam-gyu to eliminate the other players, ultimately leading to a tragic moment where he killed Hyun-ju (Player 120) despite her efforts to protect Jun-hee and the newborn baby until the end.

In the fifth game (aka Jump Rope), Myung-gi tried to persuade Jun-hee to continue the game, with the promise of carrying her to the next platform so that she could survive. Unfortunately, Jun-hee ended up sacrificing herself after seeing that her baby is safe and sound with Gi-hun (read more about what happened to Player 222 in Squid Game Season 3).

After Jun-hee's sacrifice, Myung-gi advanced to the final game (the Sky Squid Game). While Player 333 initially aligned with Gi-hun (Player 456) to protect the baby, Myung-gi betrayed him because they were left as the last adult contestants alive.

What made it more tragic is that Player 333 tried to kill his own baby, succumbing to greed and manipulation brought about by the game. In the end, Player 333 tragically fell to his death during the Sky Squid Game right before the final round even began. Player 333's death is heartbreaking because he tried to change for Jun-hee and the baby, but his fascination with greed caused his demise.

Why Player 333 Deserved His Tragic End in Season 3

Netflix

Player 333's desperation and attempt to sway Jun-hee by his side caused him to be reckless in the final rounds of the game, which appeared to cement Player 222's tragic fate.

After witnessing Jun-hee's death, Player 333 becomes even more desperate to survive, especially after seeing that the baby is still alive. This would explain why Myung-gi decides to align himself with Gi-hun, knowing that the baby has a better chance of survival if they work together to save the newborn.

Despite trying to change for the baby, Player 333 was only there to play the game for his self-interest, and his true colors were shown in the end when he tried to murder his own baby. If the tables turned and he won in the end, there was a good chance he would not hesitate to leave the baby (considering greed had already consumed him). This is why Player 333 deserved to meet his tragic end, because winning the game (for him) would prove the Front Man's point that there is no hope in humanity after all.