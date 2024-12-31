Squid Game Season 2 introduced Player 333 (aka Lee Myung-gi) as a player desperate to win the games to pay a huge amount of debt brought about by one unexpected decision from his past.

The sophomore run of the hit Netflix series features a new batch of players vying for the right to claim the 45.6 billion grand prize, but little do they know is that only the winner will ultimately survive and claim the life-changing sum of money.

One of these players is a famous YouTuber named Lee Myung-gi.

Player 333's Role in Squid Game 2 Explained

Im Si-wan

Lee Myung-gi (aka Player 333), 30, is a YouTuber known for his business-related videos on his channel, MG Coin.

Due to his popularity, he manages to lure his subscribers to invest their money in a new crypto called "Dalmatian," but it ends up as a scam after its creators take all of their cash and go into hiding.

As a result, he and his subscribers lost a whopping amount of 15.2 billion won. Some of his victims are included in the games, such as Thanos (played by BigBang member T.O.P.) and his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Jun-hee.

Myung-gi's involvement in the crypto scam led him to become a wanted man in South Korea for fraud and for violating telecom and financial investment laws. His current debt stands at 1.8 billion won.

It was later revealed that Player 333's status as a wanted man caused him to leave Jun-hee behind and even go off the grid for at least six months.

Myung-gi and Jun-hee's reunion in Squid Game Season 2 showcases the fact that the scam artist/YouTuber cares for the grand prize more than his pregnant ex-girlfriend, essentially holding him back from becoming a good father to his unborn child.

Bringing Player 333 to life is actor and singer Im Si-wan who is part of the long list of star-studded cast members of Squid Game Season 2. He is a member of the popular boyband, ZE:A.

As an actor, Si-wan is best known for his roles in Unlocked, The Attorney, and Misaeng: Incomplete Life. He recently appeared as a mysterious man in Missing: The Other Side and Jang Byung-tae in Boyhood.

Did Player 333 Die in Squid Game Season 2? His Fate Revealed

After three games in Squid Game Season 2, Lee Myung-gi is still alive, managing to survive the chaotic events of Red Light, Green Light, Six-Legged Pentathlon, and Mingle.

Throughout the games, Myung-gi's participation is hounded by Thanos' bullying because he blames him for losing his life savings due to the crypto scam he shared on his YouTube videos.

Myung-gi's selfishness also becomes prominent during Mingle when he forcibly pushes aside Young-Mi (Player 095 and Hyun-Ju's best friend) to take her spot on the team.

This act leads to Young-Mi being killed by one of the Squid Game guards with imprinted triangles on their masks, but it seems that Myung-gi showed no remorse for his actions.

During the brutal bathroom brawl in Season 2, Episode 8, Myung-gi is also the one who killed Thanos by stabbing him with a fork in his neck.

At this point, Myung-gi appears to be at a point of no return, considering that he willingly killed a man. Granted that Thanos attacked first, Player 333's actions essentially kickstarted the brawl that led to several deaths among players.

Given that Myung-gi is still alive ahead of Season 3, he is expected to play a major role in the next batch of episodes.

The fact that he is willing to kill a man and play dirty suggests that he is going to be a formidable opponent for anyone in the remaining games.

All episodes of Squid Game Season 2 are streaming on Netflix.

