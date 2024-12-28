Squid Game: The Triangle Mask's True Meaning In Season 2, Explained

Squid Game fans are wondering about the significance of the symbols worn by the mysterious workers tasked to look over the players of the deadly games.

Season 2 of the hit Netflix series reintroduces the classic masked-wearing workers. It is revealed that they wear masks to maintain anonymity as they ensure fair gameplay and confidentiality throughout the games' duration.

What Does Triangle Mean In Squid Game?

Masked Employee

In Squid Game, there are three types of worker masks: circles, squares, and triangles.

While the workers all wear the same red jumpsuit and a black mask, the only difference among them is the three shapes that are imprinted on their masks.

Based on the hierarchy and clues shown in the first two seasons of the game, the workers with a triangle are those who manage to elevate to the second level.

They are the ones tasked to eliminate (kill) the players who failed to meet the requirements of the assigned game while also enforcing the rules of the overall competition.

The triangle group appears to act as the security or police officers of the Squid Game, and they are dedicated to upholding the rules and doing whatever is necessary to pacify unruly players.

No-eul (played by Squid Game Season 2 newcomer Park Gyu-young) wears a mask imprinted with a triangle in the series, and she can be seen killing those eliminated players during the Red Light, Green Light game in Round 1.

Meanwhile, the workers wearing circles as their symbol are deemed to be entry-level employees. They are only assigned menial tasks, such as cleaning, distributing food, and removing the corpses of the eliminated players.

Lastly, the workers wearing squares on their masks are the top-level employees, with only the Front Man above them.

The square employees can give orders to the circles and triangles and they have access to the wide array of CCTVs inside the facility.

Why Anonymity Is Important in Squid Game

Given the illegal and deadly nature of Squid Game, it makes perfect sense why the workers are required to wear a mask, considering that they are the ones who kill the eliminated players in cold blood.

Wearing masks for the workers would also preserve the secretive nature of the competition.

This can also prevent the eventual winner of the game to not recognizing the workers who killed his former allies and enemies.

The anonymity also applies to the workers themselves since they are also required to not take off their masks outside the premises so that their respective identities remain a secret.

The only time they can take off their masks is when they step inside their individual bedrooms.

This goes to show that workers and players alike are victims of the flawed system that the Front Man and the VIPs are upholding on the mysterious island.

