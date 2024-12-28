Squid Game Season 2, Episode 2 introduces Kang No-eul, a new character that could prove vital to the grand scheme of things on the mysterious island.

Squid Game's latest season on Netflix raises the stakes even more since it features many twists and turns like never before while also focusing on some of the masked characters who are working for the Front Man.

One of those characters is No-eul, and she has a tragic backstory that could propel her narrative moving forward as the series enters its final season.

Kang No-Eul's Role in Squid Game 2 Explained

Park Gyu-young

In Squid Game Season 2 Episode 1, Kang No-eul is first seen working as a mascot in an amusement park and she strikes a bond with Na-yeon, the daughter of Player 246 who is diagnosed with blood cancer.

It is later revealed that No-eul is a North Korean defector who left her family behind in the North - including her only child.

In a desperate attempt to find her child, the viewers are led to believe that she is one of the players in the new batch of participants who are expected to join a returning Gi-hun on Squid Game island after she calls the same calling card that was given to the players.

However, Episode 2's ending unveils that she signed up to become one of the masked employees on the island, and her designation is Guard 011. She is even one of the snipers who killed the eliminated players in the Red Light, Green Light game in Episode 3.

No-eul also comes into conflict with some of the guards who are involved in stealing some of the organs of the eliminated players who are on the brink of dying because she shoots them right in the head instead of their legs to put them out of their misery.

No-eul's designation in the employee hierarchy is revealed to be a security officer as shown by the triangle symbol that is imprinted in her mask in Squid Game Season 2.

It is later revealed that one of the high-ranking officers of the game (who is in cahoots with the organ trade fiasco) hired her because he felt sorry for her, reminding her to mind her own business when it comes to shooting the eliminated players they need for their illegal shenanigans.

Who Plays Kang No-eul in Squid Game Season 2?

Park Gyu-young portrays Kang No-eul in Squid Game Season 2.

The 31-year-old actress has over 20 credits to her name, with notable roles in It's Okay to Not Be Okay, A Good Day to Be a Dog, and The Devil Judge.

She also appeared in other K-dramas, most notably in Solomon's Perjury, Rain or Shine, and The Third Charm.

Gyu-young's most recognizable role is playing Yoon Ji-soo in another Netflix South Korean series, Sweet Home Season 2 in December 2023.

The actress made her debut in the movies in 2018's Wretches and Love+Sling.

Aside from movies and TV shows, Gyu-young also starred in different music videos, such as "Crosswalk," "Remains," and "Beautiful Night."

All episodes of Squid Game Season 2 are streaming on Netflix.

