Squid Game Season 3 Trailer May Spoil 1 Big Villain Twist

Squid Game Season 3's teaser trailer sets up one unexpected character to become the hero who will play a crucial role in the downfall of the games. In Netflix's Squid Game Season 2, the main goal of the protagonists is to take down the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) and the annual games once and for all, which is why Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) decides to return to the Squid Games

While Gi-hun's efforts didn't live up to the expectations due to the Front Man's betrayal in the finale, there are other Squid Game characters who could play a significant role in taking down the game's organizers. Season 2 already hinted that one of them could shift sides, which could turn the tide in the battle for survival. 

Kang No-eul is one of the masked guards working for the games. She is assigned as a security officer tasked with killing players who violate the rules or lose every round. 

After a key scene already confirmed that No-eul helped one player survive the aftermath of the players' uprising, new footage from Squid Game Season 3 revealed more important scenes involving Park Gyu-young's character that hint at her central role in the final season of the thriller drama series.

At the 0:52 mark of the trailer, No-eul is seen inside the "Squid Archives" room of the Squid Game headquarters with a lighter, where she could be potentially burning down evidence and all the records of past players and guards involved. 

Park Gyu-young as Kang No-eul in Squid Game Season 3
Netflix

Another shot of No-eul at the 0:50 mark shows the character holding a gun outside the premises, indicating that she made it past the barrier and the guards to escape. 

Park Gyu-young as Kang No-eul in Squid Game Season 3
Netflix

At the 0:49 mark of Squid Game Season 3's trailer, No-eul is seen outside, looking over the headquarters that is burning down. 

Squid Game Season 3
Netflix

Fans can watch the full trailer below:

These scenes are significant because the archives room is situated inside the Front Man's room in the VIP wing, a place where even masked guards are prohibited. 

Outside of the Front Man, the only known Squid Game character who knows the archives room is Jun-ho, meaning that he could've recruited No-eul upon his arrival on the island to help with his cause in saving Gi-hun and the others. 

Squid Game Season 3 is set to culminate Seong Gi-hun's journey as he makes a valiant effort to end the titular games. The final season premieres on Netflix on June 27, 2025. 

Here's an Overview of Kang No-eul's Plan in Squid Game Season 3

Park Gyu-young as No-eul in Squid Game Season 3
Netflix

Kang No-eul's major turn to the good side could be what Gi-hun and Jun-ho need in Squid Game Season 3, but it seems that her grand plan could only involve her escape and saving Gyeong-seok at first. 

However, No-eul could encounter many obstacles in her plan, such as the roaming guards, her dangerous supervising officer, and the arrival of the VIPs. 

As a result, she would have no choice but to team up with Jun-ho, leading to her burning down the archives room. 

While it remains to be seen if she will survive, having someone like No-eul on Gi-hun's side is monumental, mainly because she knows her way around and the protocols of the masked guards (read more about what the triangle masks mean in Squid Game). 

