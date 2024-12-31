Squid Game Season 2 introduces a quiet yet brilliant competitor known as Kim Young-mi (aka Player 095).

The second season of the hit Netflix series has a wealth of interesting characters that elevate the dynamic of the players involved in the game.

Joining a returning Seong Gi-hun into the games includes a crypto scammer/YouTuber, a famous rapper who takes psychedelic drugs, a group of ex-marines, and a man who has over 10 billion in debt.

Another interesting player in the game is Kim Young-mi, a Sillim-dong native who is forced to play due to her overwhelming debt.

Kim Young-mi's Squid Game Season 2 Role & Backstory

Kim Si-eun

Kim Young-mi is first introduced in Squid Game Season 2, Episode 4 during the Six-Legged Pentathlon game.

She can be seen looking for teammates, and this is also where she instantly forges a strong bond with Hyun-ju (an ex-marine and transgender woman).

While relatively quiet, she makes her presence felt in the first mini-game of the Pentathlon by winning the Ddjaki round thanks to Hyun-ju's reliable tip.

After winning (and surviving) the challenge, Young-mi continues to bond with her teammates during the Pentathlon, namely Yong-sik, Geum-ja, and Hyun-ju.

During the game's voting phase, Young-mi voted for "X" twice since she doesn't want to play the deadly competition anymore due to being scared of dying.

In Episode 6, one of the major plot twists in Squid Game Season 2 is the games being changed to prevent Seong Gi-hun from helping the other players to survive, and the game assigned in the third round is Mingle (aka a deadly version of the well-known icebreaker, The Boat is Sinking).

The mechanics of the game include players grouping themselves according to the assigned number and then heading to a designated room with the required number of players.

If a player is still outside after the countdown, he or she will be killed by the guards.

Unfortunately, Kim Young-mi gets eliminated and eventually killed after she is left behind outside due to Lee Myungi-gi's last-minute attempt to get inside the room.

Hyun-ju harshly confronts Myung-gi's selfish actions, but he points out that they would've all been killed if not for his actions.

Who Plays Kim Young-mi in Squid Game Season 2?

Kim Si-eun brings Kim Young-mi to life in the Netflix series. She is part of Squid Game Season 2's incredible cast of actors.

The versatile South Korean actress is best known for her notable roles in various K-Drams, such as playing the titular character in Mental Coach Jegal in 2022, Goh Ye-Chan in Run On (2020-2021), 2020's Dokko Sun in Chip In, and Hwa-Sook in That Time When Time Stops.

Si-eun also starred in prominent Korean movies like The Dream Songs, Next Sohee, and The Negotiation.

In 2023, the actress also received the Best New Actress award at the Daejong Film Awards for her role as Daeum Sohee in Next Sohee.

For more information about Kim Si-eun, fans can follow her on Instagram (@_kimsieun).

All episodes of Squid Game Season 2 are streaming on Netflix.

Read more about the incredible filming locations of Squid Game Season 2.