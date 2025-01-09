Squid Game Season 2 Reveals Important Old Man & Front Man Connection

One line in Squid Game Season 2 may have revealed the true familial connections between the Front Man and the Old Man from Season 1.

Season 2 of the much-talked-about Netflix series did a deep dive into the history of the Front Man after he decided to join the games. He entered as Player 001 — which was the same designation used by Oh Il-nam (the old man) when he joined the competition in Season 1.

As viewers try to piece together some of the reveals in Squid Game Season 2, diehard fans may have found something that links the Front Man to Oh Il-nam.

Squid Game Theory Explains Why Front Man Is Oh Il-Nam's Son

Lee Byung-hun & O Yeung-su

In Squid Game Season 1, fans are introduced to an old man named Oh Il-nam, known as Player 001, who manages to forge a strong bond with the eventual winner, Seong Gi-hun (aka Player 456).

During a break in between the games in Season 1, Gi-hun refuses to drink the milk given by one of the masked guards, telling him he "can't drink regular milk" because he is lactose intolerant. Oh Il-nam notices this, and instantly tells him, "You're just like my son."

It is eventually revealed in the Season 1 finale that Oh Il-nam is the creator of the games.

The milk connection returns in Squid Game Season 2 after the Front Man, disguised as Young-il, gives his milk to the pregnant Kim Jun-hee (Player 222) because, you guessed it, he cannot drink regular milk as well.

While this is pure speculation, some fans have pointed out that the line about the milk is not random and coincidental, suggesting that the Front Man, whose real name is In-ho, might be Oh Il-nam's son.

It would also make sense why the Front Man is present and looking after Oh Il-nam during his revelation to Seong Gi-hun on his deathbed in the Season 1 finale.

Is In-ho Actually Il-Nam's Son?

Squid Game has plenty of twists and turns (read more about Squid Game Season 2's major plot twists), and it is understandable why fans are dissecting every line from both seasons since it could mean something in the already-confirmed Season 3.

For starters, In-ho is the brother of Detective Jun-ho, the investigator who is hellbent on destroying the game after learning that his sibling ultimately became the ruthless Front Man after winning the 2015 edition of the Squid Game.

Squid Game Season 2 unpacks more of the Front Man's backstory, confirming that he is a former police officer who lost his wife and job, which is why he becomes a man desperate enough to join the games.

If In-ho is actually Il-Nam's son, it would have been easier for him to ask for money from his wealthy billionaire dad. Still, not much is known about In-ho and Jun-ho's father, meaning it is still possible that one of them may have been adopted and Il-nam is the Front Man's real father.

After winning the games in 2015, Il-nam may have revealed the truth to In-ho that he is his father, and he managed to persuade him to become the Front Man by showing him that humanity can't be saved.

There is still a loophole, though, since In-ho could have resented the old man after failing to save his wife, knowing full well that he has the resources to do so.

Il-nam could have manipulated In-ho after winning the prize money, blinding him with greed and ultimately abandoning his moral compass since he has nothing left to lose after losing his wife.

All in all, Squid Game Season 3 could ultimately reveal the truth behind In-ho's connection to Oh Il-nam.

All episodes of Squid Game Season 2 are streaming on Netflix.