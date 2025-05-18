New Squid Game Season 3 Trailer Hints at Captain Park's Big Twist

Squid Game Season 3's teaser trailer subtly teased the fate of Captain Park. Captain Park (Oh Dal-su) was introduced as a ship captain who rescued Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon) after almost dying in Squid Game Season 1.

In Season 2, Jun-ho recruited Captain Park to help him uncover the location of the hidden island where the games are taking place, and joining them in their quest are former mercenaries hired by Seong Gi-hun.

However, in one of the shocking twists in Squid Game Season 2, the series revealed that Captain Park had been a traitor all this time, having been in cahoots with the Front Man and the other organizers of the games.

This was revealed after Captain Park killed one of the mercenaries aboard his ship after he was caught tampering with the drones they used to try to find the hidden island.

Squid Game Season 3's trailer revealed that Captain Park's betrayal will not last long after it spoiled scenes of Jun-ho arriving on the hidden island at the 0:48 mark of the trailer.

At the 0:52 mark of the trailer, another shot of Jun-ho inside the VIP wing of the Squid Game headquarters cements that he is on his way to fulfill his promise of saving Gi-hun and helping him end the games.

Jun-ho's arrival on the island confirms a grim fate for Captain Park, meaning that he would have been killed by either Jun-ho or the mercenaries aboard the ship before giving up the location of the Squid Game headquarters.

Captain Park's imminent death in Squid Game Season 3 serves as a crucial part of the story, mainly because he could give Jun-ho (and the viewers) more details about his involvement with the games and how the island was able to be hidden all these years.

It also sets up a much larger role for Jun-ho in Squid Game Season 3, further proving Wi Ha-joon's past comments in an interview with Radio Times, saying, "A lot of Jun-ho’s stories will be dealt with in-depth."

Squid Game Season 3 continues the aftermath of Season 2's massive cliffhanger after the players' uprising failed due to the Front Man's betrayal. Wi Ha-joon joins an incredible cast of Korean actors headlined by Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Kang Ha-neul, Yim Si-wan, and Park Gyu-young.

Will Squid Game Season 3 Reveal Captain Park's Backstory?

Although Captain Park's fate has been seemingly set in stone in Squid Game Season 3, the series could still make things interesting by revealing more of his backstory before his death.

Some have theorized that Captain Park has strong ties to the game since he was a former winner tasked by the Front Man to eliminate those who have escaped the island.

But why would a former winner (who already has deep pockets) still do the Front Man's bidding? It's possible that Captain Park won the game in the past, but he cheated.

The Front Man could've been made aware of Park's cheating fiasco. As a way to spare his life, he could've forced him to become captain and kill those who tried to escape or find the island.